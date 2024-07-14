Henry Patten, former Culford School pupil crowned, Wimbledon Men’s Doubles champion alongside Harri Heliövaara
A former Culford School pupil has been crowned WImbledon Men’s Doubles champion.
Henry Patten took the crown with his Finnish partner Harri Heliövaara yesterday.
The pair beat out the Australian duo of Max Purcell and John Thompson 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, with every set decided by tiebreak.
They are the first unseeded duo to win the doubles title since 2014.
Patten, from Manningtree, was also educated at Ipswich School alongside Culford.
The win moves the Essex-native to a new career-high doubles ranking of world number 17.
On the way to the final, Patten and Heliövaara took down former world number one Mate Pavić, with his partner Marcelo Arévalo, in the quarter final.
In the semis, he brushed aside fellow Brit and reigning champion Neal Skupski, alongside partner Wesley Koolhof.
Patten made it to the second round of this year’s mixed doubles Olivia Nicholls.