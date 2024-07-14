A former Culford School pupil has been crowned WImbledon Men’s Doubles champion.

Henry Patten took the crown with his Finnish partner Harri Heliövaara yesterday.

The pair beat out the Australian duo of Max Purcell and John Thompson 6-7, 7-6, 7-6, with every set decided by tiebreak.

Former Culford School pupil Henry Patten celebrates winning the doubles trophy. Picture: AELTC/Peter Nicholls.

Unseeded. Unstoppable.



Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten are the first unseeded pair to win the Gentlemen's Doubles Trophy since 2014 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/QawPcm0KkV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

They are the first unseeded duo to win the doubles title since 2014.

Patten, from Manningtree, was also educated at Ipswich School alongside Culford.

The win moves the Essex-native to a new career-high doubles ranking of world number 17.

Henry Patten was educated at Culford School and Ipswich School. Picture: AELTC/Simon Bruty.

Back from the brink 🤯🫨



Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten save three Championship points to defeat Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell 6-7(7), 7-6(8), 7-6(11-9) and win the Gentlemen's Doubles title 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/uAiSc5Jj14 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2024

Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara won the Men's Doubles Trophy on Centre Court at The Championships 2024. Picture: AELTC/Joel Marklund.

On the way to the final, Patten and Heliövaara took down former world number one Mate Pavić, with his partner Marcelo Arévalo, in the quarter final.

In the semis, he brushed aside fellow Brit and reigning champion Neal Skupski, alongside partner Wesley Koolhof.

Patten made it to the second round of this year’s mixed doubles Olivia Nicholls.