Wolverhampton Wanderers’ new signing Fer Lopez has ‘everything you need’ to be a success in the Premier League – that is according to Paul Grainger, who oversaw the playmaker’s development during his spell at Finborough School.

Aged 14, Lopez worked closely with Grainger during his three-month stint at the Suffolk school, during which time he also took part in training sessions with the senior team at Bacton United '89.

After returning to his native Spain, Lopez worked his way through the youth set-up at La Liga outfit Celta Vigo, for whom he made his senior debut last December. And in his 20 subsequent appearances, the 21-year-old caught the eye of Wolves, who have paid a reported £19.5m to bring Lopez back to England.

Fer Lopez, pictured during his days at Finborough School. Picture: Paul Grainger

And Grainger has no doubt that his former pupil, who he still keeps in regular contact with, will be a success.

“I’ve got no doubts about him. If anyone is wondering if he will be up to it or wondering if he can adapt, two months ago he played against Atletico Madrid and was man of the match – and they have four World Cup winners in their team,” said Grainger.

“He played plenty of full games towards the end of the season, including against Real Madrid, and if you can play against them then you can play against anyone.

Fer's first through the door 🇪🇸 — Wolves (@Wolves) June 20, 2025

“He’s a very, very good dribbler. He beats players for fun and can make it look so easy to dribble past two, three and four players so quickly.

“He’ll obviously need a little bit of time to adjust to England because it’s a bit quicker, but he’s got everything you need to play at the top level.

“I think he’ll end up at one of the real giant clubs as long as he keeps learning, which I’m sure he will.”

Grainger regularly watched Lopez’s performances for Vigo on television and he has previously travelled to Spain to watch him train and play.

However, he is now looking forward to being able to make the more routine trip to Molineux.

“I’ve been speaking to him about the move to Wolves,” added Grainger. “They made him an offer, he liked the stadium and he really liked the coach (Vitor Pereira), who I think is brilliant as well.

“We’ve already spoken about me getting to a few games next season and I’m really looking forward to that. It will be nice to catch up.”

Meanwhile, following confirmation of his switch to Wolves on a five-year contract earlier today, Lopez told the club’s website: “It's an amazing opportunity for my career to play in the Premier League, and I'm very happy. Vitor told me he thought I was a good fit in the squad and when it’s a club like this, you have little to think about. The team did very good when Vitor came and I think he is top, so I'm very excited to be with him.

“Jorgen (Strand Larsen, former Wolves loanee and friend)) told me that to play in the Premier League and with a team like Wolves, it's amazing, and that the fans were incredible. He told me that I should come, and that with the gaffer and all the team-mates, the style of play was going to be very good. We're going to play good football, attractive football, and I think I can fit in there.

“To finish seventh in La Liga was amazing and in my breakthrough year, I cannot explain with words, because it was everything I had dreamed of. I played at the Bernabeu twice, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid – they were the best atmospheres in Spain and now I want to do the same, but in England.”