Needham Market would face York City away in the fourth qualifying round of the Emirates FA Cup, if they are victorious in their home replay against higher league opposition – Peterborough Sports – tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The Vanarama National League outfit, managed by Neal Ardley, currently sit in 20th place, one spot outside of the relegation zone.

In between the sticks at the LNER Stadium is former Ipswich Town and Brighton & Hove Albion is David Stockdale and ex-Thetford Town, Bury Town and Mildenhall Town midfielder – Quevin Castro – is also playing for the former football league club.

Luke Ingram will hope to be on the scoresheet again in the replay against Peterborough Sports tomorrow night Picture: Ben Pooley

If Needham Market are to progress to the next round, the tie will be played on the weekend of October 14 and 15.

The Marketmen stood resolute and played out a 0-0 draw at PIMS Park when they visited the Vanarama National League North outfit on Saturday, meaning they will go head to head at Bloomfields to see which side will get one step closer to the first round proper.

The visitors were without captain Keiran Morphew at the weekend, who was out with a sore neck, and will be hopeful he can return for the replay tomorrow.

Kyle Hammond, Jake Dye and Jacob Lay celebrate the former's winning goal for Needham Market in their previous FA Cup tie away to Hashtag United Picture: Ben Pooley

Kevin Horlock’s side made it to the first round of the world’s oldest and most famous domestic cup competition last campaign, when they bowed out after a 2-0 defeat at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion – and they are Suffolk’s last non-league side remaining in the competition.

As well as putting together a strong cup run, the Marketmen have enjoyed a fantastic start to their Southern League Premier Central campaign, as they sit second in the table after 10 games played.

They have only lost once so far and have ran out victors six times.

For Sports, however, they sit second-from bottom after 10 rounds of fixtures with just eight points to their name.