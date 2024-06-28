Versatile Attacking player Jack Lankester is looking forward to starting a new chapter in his career after completing a move from Cambridge United to Crewe Alexandra for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.

After three seasons at the Cledara Abbey Stadium, having joined from Ipswich Town in the summer of 2021, the creative 24-year-old was one of four players placed on the transfer list following end-of-term discussions with manager Garry Monk.

And after 123 appearances for the U’s, including 69 starts and eight goals, the Bury St Edmunds-born player who can play in wide or central attacking roles, is looking to help The Railyman Men bounce back from losing the Sky Bet League Two play-off final.

Jack Lankester has completed a move to Crewe Alexandra after three seasons with the U’s Picture: Simon Lankester

“I’m really delighted,” he told his new club’s media of his move to south Cheshire.

“It’s been going on a few weeks now but I’m buzzing to get it over the line and look forward to the season.”

Of learning of Crewe’s interest, the former King Edward VI School pupil, who was raised in Fornham St Martin, near Bury St Edmunds, said: “I was really excited, especially knowing the style of play and manager (Lee Bell) and I know what they did last year and I know that I'm really excited to be here and hopefully I can play a big part in the outcome of the season.”

Lankester, who was part of United's famous FA Cup victory at Newcastle United in January 2022, made 40 appearances in League One last season, starting 26 games and scoring one goal as well as assisting three as the U’s secured their survival on the final day.

He arrived in Cambridgeshire having come through Ipswich Town’s academy and having made 30 first-team appearances, including 13 starts, scoring three goals, ahead of being released by the Suffolk club. His time there had included a loan spell at his hometown club Bury Town.

A statement on the U’s website said: “On behalf of everybody associated with Cambridge United, we would like to place on record our appreciation to Jack for his efforts during his time with the U's,”