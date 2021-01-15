Former Ipswich Town U18s captain welcomed by Wealdstone

After leaving Dundee at end of his contract in June last year, a former Ipswich Town U18s captain has now been announced as a new signing for Wealdstone FC.

Josh Meekings, who left the Scottish Championship side when he turned down a new contract on much reduced terms due to the Covid-19 pandemic, has now put pen to paper for the Vanarama National League team.

The 28-year-old left the Tractor Boys in 2011, when he moved across the border to join Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Premier League.

Josh Meekings celebrates his Scottish Cup Final win with his parents at Hampden Park (43977397)

During his six years there he made 192 appearances and was part of their 2015 Scottish Cup winning squad, playing in the final at Hampden Park, where they beat Falkirk 2-1.

The former Samuel Ward Academy pupil also played in the club's two Europa League fixtures against Romanian side Astra Giurgiu, where Caley Thistle lost 1-0 on aggregate.

After moving to Dundee in 2017, he made 53 appearances and also became their captain.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/sport/

Help to keep journalism alive in Suffolk by subscribing to our app for £4.99 a month. Details here:

https://www.suffolknews.co.uk/subscribe/