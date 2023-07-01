Ed Upson has clocked up some serious miles across a 15-year professional career that has taken him up and down the Football League’s three divisions from the east to west line of England with no less than eight clubs.

So to end his playing days, perhaps, in the town where it all started – having begun his journey in studded boots and shin pads for Bury St Edmunds’ Westgate Primary School – would nicely bring him full circle.

From Portman Road and a stunning late winner in the FA Youth Cup final in 2005 against a star-studded Southampton side to walking out at Ram Meadow in the blue of Bury Town as a 33-year-old, this is certainly how his great uncle, a goalkeeper for his home-town club, would have hoped for it to end.

Ed Upson on signing for his home-town club Bury Town earlier this month after leaving Stowmarket Town Picture: Bury Town FC

Upson, who helped minnows Yeovil Town to an unlikely promotion to the Championship in 2013, also playing in the second tier with Millwall and MK Dons, decided it was time to prioritise his young family with a move into the regionalised semi-professional world on leaving Stevenage last summer.

Stowmarket Town brought him back to Suffolk on a two-year contract. But when their big donor Tom Morley withdrew his financial support for the club following Paul Musgrove’s resignation in January, a second season with the Old Gold & Blacks became no longer viable for either party.

The result was a settlement of his final year with his next destination, despite being offered substantially lower terms, keeping him in the same division in a reunion with his former manager, named as new Bury boss Cole Skuse’s assistant.

Ed upson in action against Bury Town with Stowmarket Town last season, his first on leaving the professional game Picture: Mecha Morton

“I just want to enjoy my playing time now and it's my home-town team,” said Upson.

”It’s something I’ve always envisaged at some point which is nice.

“There’s obviously the sentimental factor of it being your home town and I love Bury (St Edmunds) so much. Since I’ve moved back it’s just brilliant.

It’s such a good town and you have to go elsewhere I think to appreciate it.

Ed Upson celebrates with the FA Youth Cup trophy at Portman Road in 2005 Picture: ITFC /Action Images

“But there’s another sentimental factor as well as my great uncle was goalkeeper at Bury, Raymond Upson.

“When we used to visit him in Bury where he lived he would tell me the stories goalkeeping days at Bury Town, and when I was a youngster I used to love listening to those stories.

“When he passed away I got given a box of pictures of him playing for Bury and programmes of games he was involved in, so it’s quite nice in that respect as well.”

Ed Upson's great uncle, Ryamond Upson, (back, third from right) played in goal for Bury Town during the 1950s Picture: The Upsons

Raymond played in the 1950s when the club played in the Eastern Counties League, now known by its sponsor Thurlow Nunn.

Despite never making a senior appearance for them, his great nephew’s name is well known by Ipswich Town’s fanbase.

Ed etched his name into the club’s history books in May, 2005 when, as a King Edward VI School pupil, he came off the bench to score a stunning extra-time winner for the Blues in the FA Youth Cup final against a star-studded Southampton side that included Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Adam Lallana.

He went on to pick up caps for England U17s and U19s before a move to Yeovil launched a successful senior career, also taking in spells at Bristol Rovers, Newport County and, latterly, Stevenage.

After a standout season at Bury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division (eighth tier/Step 4) rivals Stowmarket, which saw him end as their top goalscorer from a couple of differing central midfield roles with 11 from 42 appearances, he could have jumped back into the full-time ranks.

But a taste of the improved family lifestyle, with a two-year-old son and five-year-old daughter, was not something he wished to sacrifice again.

“A few clubs had messaged to say what are you up to next season,” he said.

“In the end I only spoke to two, because I wanted to stay local, I spoke to Needham. It was in the plans to speak to Sudbury but then obviously with everything that happened (league switch and budget cuts) that didn’t materialise.

“Needham are obviously in a higher league and there is more travelling involved. No disrespect to Needham as they were really kind to me and made me a good offer, and obviously I know the manager (Kevin Horlock) fairly well as he was in the first team when I was at Ipswich, but when Bury rang that is really where I wanted to end up.

“It’s worked out well for everyone and like I say, I’m really pleased to be there.

“For me, as a career move, when I look at it it’s quite a nice end to it, not that I want to see it as an end as I still feel I’ve got a good few years left. I feel in good shape but realistically I am getting older.”

While the rumours of Bury being able to entice Upson to sign up with the caveat of a job coaching in their academy, which is linked in with Culford School and West Suffolk College, were wide of the mark, it is a route he already had one foot in.

He explained: “The reason why I went to Stow last year was to give me a chance to see what I liked away from football and set that side of things up, rather than just coming out of professional football and having nothing.

“It was sort of a transitional period, and in that time I started coaching at Culford (to school pupils).

“I’m just part-time at the moment.

“And when I was playing I didn’t think coaching was the route I wanted to go down, but I did my badges just in case and actually, now it is something I’ve actually started doing it for real, in practice things are very different and I do actually really enjoy that.

“And if there was a chance for it to become a full-time role that could match up with the academy, I’d obviously love that.”

While Upson knows what Musgrove is like to play under, he also has experience of playing against his new manager as well as socialising with him.

The former Horringer Court Middle School pupil, who moved back to Bury during the Covid pandemic, meaning he ended up viewing his house virtually before putting in an offer, said: “Obviously I’ve known Cole for quite a while as I’ve played against him when he’s been at Ipswich and had a couple of good battles down the years.

“We’ve got a lot of mutual friends. We went to the older Tommy Smith from Ipswich’s wedding and we sat on the table with Cole a while back and some of the other Ipswich lads, so I do know him fairly well.

“It was interesting when he got the job as it seems to fit perfectly. And then when he got Muzzy on board, that’s the sort of partnership you would look at and think that’s perfect, in terms of what they can both bring together as a package, so it’s quite an attractive proposition from the off.

“Obviously I know Muzzy from Stow and I did know him before as well. He’s a great bloke and we get on really well.

“He's quite a big part of why I’m at Bury because obviously we weren’t sure if they could put anything together that would be able to bring me to the club.”

However, it proved to be a deal that could be done and it seems one that could quickly pay off as the management team look to better last season’s disappointing mid-table finish.

Meanwhile, Upson and the other six new signings so far at Bury, had their first pre-season training session last Saturday at Culford School. But Blues fans will be able to watch them being put through their paces today (10.30am) when the club hosts an open day.

The free entry event will provide a first chance to purchase season tickets which have been frozen at last year’s prices (£150 adults, £90 U16s and £30 concessions).