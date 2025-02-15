England’s thrilling last-gasp 26-25 Six Nations win over France on Saturday saw another proud moment for Culford School’s rugby department.

For wing Tommy Freeman, who scored his second try of the tournament in as many games in the 54th minute at Twickenham, honed his skills at the independent school near Bury St Edmunds.

The Northampton Saints player, 23, was a pupil, starting at the Prep School, at Culford from 2008 through to 2017.

Northampton Saints and England star Tommy Freeman (front row, third from left) seen as part Culford School's Under-15s rugby team Picture: Culford School

And his rise in the game to being a key player in Steve Borthwick's squad has come as no surprise to his former coach.

Mark Bolton, head of rugby at Culford School, said of the former Suffolk resident: “Tommy has always shown the determination, skill and heart to achieve.

“From his early days in Prep School, he showed a love of sport and a hunger for success that has now made him a star in the England rugby team.

“Tommy continues to be an excellent role model for all the aspiring sports people at Culford, but most importantly, Tommy is still a fantastic person who remains humble with great values at his core.

“Seeing him shine on the big stage is no surprise; it's exactly where hard work and dedication can take you!”