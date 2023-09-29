Paul Musgrove believes patience will likely be key for Bury Town in their quest to come out of tomorrow’s local derby at his former club Stowmarket Town (3pm) with three precious points.

After beating Walthamstow 3-0 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 home draw last Saturday in the Isuzu FA Trophy, the Blues return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action keen to add to their solitary victory that has them 10th in the table after four matches.

Stowmarket – who sealed their progress in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday with a 3-1 success at lower-league Kirkley & Pakefield – return to play their first match at Greens Meadow in more than a month still looking for their first league win, having drawn one and lost three.

Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove will make his return to Stowmarket Town in the opposition dugout for the first time this weekend Picture: Mecha Morton

But Bury’s assistant manager Musgrove says Cole Skuse and himself will not be caught out under-estimating their opponents based on their currently lowly league position, which sees them sit third from bottom.

And while the former Stowmarket boss hopes a large crowd will be treated to an entertaining derby day, he is not expecting a free-flowing open game to initially emerge.

"Nobody's really played enough league games to make any judgement and on their behalf they haven't probably played enough to get the best out of what they've got yet,” he said, with Stow’s new manager Richard Wilkins having overseen a big rebuild of the squad over the summer following a sizeable cut in the playing budget.

Ed Upson will be back available to the visit of his former club, Stowmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

"They drew against Felixstowe which just goes to show that they can do.

"They work extremely hard and I don't expect them to be greatly expansive in their game. I'm sure they will look to catch us and sit in as much as they can.

"But they've got to do what they've got to do and we've got to counter-act that and move on from what we've just done which was a very good display against Walthamstow."

Asked if he believed he would get a good reception on his return, having left the club suddenly last January after taking over from Rick Andrews, whom he was assistant to, in November 2020, he said: "Maybe, I hope so. I had a good affinity with them but looking from the outside they don't always know the reasons why it needed to happen. Some do and some don't. But all I can say is during my time there I did give my everything.

"I'd like to think most people can see past it and be polite and not give me any stick."

Last Saturday’s match saw Bury fall behind in the second qualifying round tie to Carl Mensah’s fifth minute second phase header at a poorly defended corner.

But the Blues were able to force a penatly shootout via Ethan Mayhew’s superb strike from distance in the 84th minute.

Ipswich Danny Cullum makes the winning penalty save in the shootout

Ollie Fenn, Ryan Jolland and Oliver Yun were all on target for Bury and a miss from Walthamstow and two superb saves from man-of-the match Danny Cullum sent Bury through to the last round of qualifying third of the FA Trophy for the first time since since 2015/16. And will now face a test at higher-league Wingate & Finchley next Saturday, with the Isthmian Premier side, who are 13th in the table, based in the London Borough of Barnet.

Former Stowmarket midfielder Ed Upson is back available for Bury following suspension while Josh Curry and Luke Brown, also among the Blues’ summer signings, have also had spells with the Old Gold & Blacks.

Meanwhile, Stowmarket warmed up for tomorrow’s derby, having not had a fixture at the weekend, with a routine 3-1 win away to Kirkley & Pakefield in the Suffolk Premier Cup Second Round on Tuesday.

Ethan Mayhew scored the equaliser from this shot in the 83rd minute

The visitors led 3-0 at the interval thanks to goals from former Bury Town player Ollie Canfer (9’) and two from defender Jack Ladbrook (31’, 37’).

Kirkley pulled one back through Max Kirby in the 88th minute, but it is Stowmarket who made it through to the quarter-finals draw which will be broadcast on BBC Radio Suffolk between 6.30pm ad 7.30pm tonight.

Stow are managed by Bury Town’s most successful manager, Richard Wilkins, who brought Alex Rossis and Joe Yaxley across from Ram Meadow in the summer. The pair were leading the Blues in the dugout as part of an interim management team the last time the two clubs met, a 2-0 win for Stow at Greens Meadow on the last day of last season.