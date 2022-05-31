Bury Town have announced their first two additions of the summer.

First to arrive is Lewis O'Malley, who like Ross Crane and Baris Altintop in off seasons gone by, has made the move from neighbouring AFC Sudbury.

O'Malley started the 2021/22 campaign as Sudbury's captain and carried the armband during their Emirates FA Cup first round proper tie against Colchester United live on the BBC.

Lewis O'Malley has agreed to join Bury Town from AFC Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

However, as the campaign progressed Joe Grimwood took over as skipper and O'Malley found himself on the bench at times, although he was still the Yellows' joint second highest appearance maker with 46 outings.

Nevertheless, he will now continue his development under the management of Ben Chenery at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium.

Chenery told the club's website: "Lewis, although still of a young age, has valuable experience of this league and previously being the captain of Sudbury, his leadership qualities and versatility on the pitch, will be an asset to the current squad."

The second new arrival is 18-year-old midfielder Max Sherlock, who has agreed to switch from Essex Senior League outfit Stanway Rovers.

Chenery added: "Max is a talented midfielder who matches the profile of the type of players that we like to bring to the football club.

"Max is comfortable with the ball in possession and I look forward to working with Max and have no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him."