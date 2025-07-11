Former Ipswich Town player Tommy Hughes has become Bury Town’s third signing of the summer.

The 24-year-old has arrived at the Getaway Cars Stadium having spent the previous two-and-a-half seasons with National League North outfit King’s Lynn Town.

Prior to linking up with the Linnets, the midfielder enjoyed 14 years rising through the ranks at Ipswich.

Tommy Hughes has joined Bury Town from King’s Lynn Town. Picture: Tim Smith

Hughes went on to make three senior appearances for the Tractor Boys in the FA Cup and EFL Trophy, as well as having a brief loan stint with Bury in 2018 alongside other temporary spells at Lowestoft Town, Leiston and Torquay United.

Bury assistant Paul Musgrove said: “Tommy is dropping out of full-time football to join to us and he has aspirations to get back there one day, which we hope we can help him to achieve.

“Cole (Skuse, manager) knows Tommy really well. He’s technically really good, he’s always hungry to get on the ball and he’s always looking to play forward.

“He’s got all of the attributes that we look for when we’re signing a player and he’ll add some really good competition in our midfield.

“He knows a lot of the lads already and he’s trained with us a few times before, so he knows what we’re about.”

Hughes has joined Ally Conway and George Quantrell as new additions at Bury this off-season, while earlier this week it was confirmed that the long-serving Ryan Horne had left the club.