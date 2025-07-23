After a spell out of the game, Joe Tarpey has returned to football with Mildenhall Town.

The former Cambridge United academy player took a break from the game after leaving AFC Sudbury 14 months ago.

However, the 21-year-old is now back involved as part of the Isthmian League North Division club’s squad for the upcoming 2025/26 campaign.

Joe Tarpey has joined Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Mildenhall manager Phil Weavers said: “Without preaching the same message over and over, this season has given us an opportunity to freshen up across the board. We’ve tried to do that by bringing fresh faces into the club, but also a bit of youthful exuberance here and there and Joe at 21 give us that.

“As a player, Tarps is technically right up there and gives us a lot of versatility which every team needs and desires, but most of all he is just a top top lad.

“He’s had 14 months out of it after his last spell at Sudbury, but that has its positives as he’s come in fresh and hungry and is just enjoying being in and around it again, which is infectious.

“Part of the incentive in coming to us was him knowing a few of the squad already, so his transition into the squad has been seamless and he feels like part of the furniture already. His ability and versatility has already shown its value and we are not even out of pre-season yet. Having him with us is going to be a massive plus moving forward.”

Tarpey is Weavers’ fifth addition of the summer after Finley Iron, Ben Bradley, Byron Lawrence and Ryan Sharman.