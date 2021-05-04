Following another busy weekend of matches the latest draws for four Suffolk FA-run competitions have been made.

Carlton Colville Town will host Sporting 87 in the quarter-finals of this season’s Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup, writes Suffolk FA's Nick Garnham.

A 4-1 won in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw at Bacton United 89 on Saturday saw Carlton Colville Town progress to the last eight of the competition.

TJ Phair (yellow shirt, No.11) scores Stowupland Falcons Reserves' fourth goal in their 4-2 victory over AFC Oulton in their McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Third Round tie on Saturday Picture: Paul Voller

They will now host Bury St Edmunds-based Sporting 87, who were 4-0 winners at Lakenheath Casuals in their third-round tie on Saturday.

Brandon Town crushed Stanton 7-1 to book their place in the quarter-finals, where they will travel to Puddlebrook 68.

Both Stowupland Falcons and Kirton Athletic won on the road and will now have home advantage against Saxmundham Sports and Mutford & Wrentham respectively, who both won 3-0 at home.

A free-kick from Stowupland Falcons Reserves' captain Martin Kemp strikes the AFC Oulton crossbar during their McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Third Round tie on Saturday Picture: Paul Voller

It is down to the last 16 in the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup, where Laxfield will welcome West Row Gunners following their 8-1 victory at Corton on Saturday.

Two sides – Kesgrave Kestrels and FC Whitehorse – hit their opponents for six and they now have home ties versus Leiston A and Witnesham Wasps.

Clare Town Reserves and Ipswich Exiles both advanced courtesy of penalty shoot-outs and they will also be at home in their last 16 ties.

It will be a big occasion for Bungay Town when they play Ipswich Town in the semi-finals of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup.

Needham Market Women have managed to avoid a repeat of last season's Suffolk Women's Cup semi-final with Ipswich Town which saw them exit the 2019/20 competition at Stowmarket Town Picture: Ben Pooley

Bungay were 1-0 winners at Brett Vale, last season’s losing finalists, and will now face the holders, for whom Lucy O’Brien scored six times and made five assists in their 14-0 victory at East Bergholt.

The other semi-final will bet between Haverhill Rovers and Needham Market, after Rovers defeated Needham’s second string 5-0 on Sunday, while the Marketwomen received a bye due to their opponents' withdrawal.

Both ties will be played at neutral venues in front of crowds on Sunday, May 23, subject to the lifting of Government lockdown restrictions.

Lucy O’Brien opens the scoring for Ipswich Town Women after just six minutes in the 2019/20 Suffolk Women's Cup Final at Needham Market – she was in lethal form at the weekend Picture: Paul Voller

The quarter-final line-up is now known in the Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup.

Lowestoft Town face another away tie at holders Whitton United, who were 2-0 winners at home to Hadleigh United, after their 6-2 success at Lavenham on Sunday.

Two ties ended 5-4 on penalties after the teams could not be separated over the 90 minutes, with Westbourne Warriors and Wickham Market going through.

Westbourne Warriors will take on Bury Town while Wickham Market will face Woodbridge Town.

Barham Athletic, who were the day’s highest scorers in a 6-1 win against Waveney, will welcome Walsham-le-Willows in the other tie.

Meanwhile, tonight sees the quarter-finals of the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup with holders AFC Sudbury's tie at Bury Town set to be covered by SuffolkNews tonight (log back onto this website for report and reaction).

Both Felixstowe & Walton United and Ipswich Wanderers have switched their ties to their opponents’ grounds, so will play at Bungay Town and Walsham-le-Willows respectively.

Weekend Results/Draws

Saturday:

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Third Round: AFC Kesgrave 1 Stowupland Falcons 2, Bacton Utd 89 2 Carlton Colville Town 2 – Carlton Colville Town won 4-1 on pens, Brandon Town 7 Stanton 1, Saxmundham Sports 3 Needham Market A 0, Lakenheath Casuals 0 Sporting 87 4, Mutford & Wrentham 3 Thurston 0, Spexhall Huntsman & Hounds 1 Kirton Athletic 3.

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Puddlebrook 68 v Brandon Town, Stowupland Falcons v Saxmundham Sports, Carlton Colville Town v Sporting 87, Kirton Athletic v Mutford & Wrentham.

Ties to be played on Saturday, May 8th, kick-offs 2.30pm.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Third Round: Aldeburgh Town 1 Kesgrave Kestrels 6, Bramford Utd v Barton Mills – Home Walkover Win, Coddenham Athletic Res v Grundisburgh Res – Away Walkover Win, Corton 1 Laxfield 8, FC Whitehorse 6 Framlingham Town A 2, Hope Church 3 AFC Kesgrave Res 1, Ipswich Exiles 1 Unity – Ipswich Exiles won 3-1 on pens, Leiston A 1 AFC Waveney 0, Sporting 87 Res 0 Clare Town Res 0 – Clare Town Res won 4-3 on pens, Stanton Res v Haverhill Town Blue – Away Walkover Win, Stowupland Falcons Res 4 AFC Oulton 2, Walsham-le-Willows B v Kirton Athletic Res – Home Walkover Win, West Row Gunners 4 Thurlow 1, Witnesham Wasps 4 Wickham Market Res 1.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Fourth-Round Draw: Elmswell Res v Haverhill Town Blue, Stage v Grundisburgh Res, Kesgrave Kestrels v Leiston A, Clare Town Res v Stowupland Falcons Res, Laxfield v West Row Gunners, Bramford Utd v Hope Church, FC Whitehorse v Witnesham Wasps, Ipswich Exiles v Walsham-le-Willows B.

Ties to be played on Saturday, May 8th, kick-offs 2.30pm.

Sunday:

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Third Round: Barham Athletic 6 Waveney 1, BOCA Norman Warriors 2 Woodbridge Town 8, Bury Town v Felixstowe Falcons – Home Win Walkover, Coplestonians 0 Walsham-le-Willows 4, Henley Athletic 2 Westbourne Warriors 2 – Westbourne Warriors won 5-4 on pens, Lavenham 2 Lowestoft Town 6, Whitton Utd 2 Hadleigh Utd 0, Wickham Market 0 ETC Lowestoft 0 – Wickham Market won 5-4 on pens.

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Wickham Market v Woodbridge Town, Whitton Utd v Lowestoft Town, Westbourne Warriors v Bury Town, Barham Athletic v Walsham-le-Willows.

Ties to be played on Sunday, May 9th, kick-offs 2.30pm.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Quarter-Finals: Brett Vale 0 Bungay Town 1, East Bergholt Utd 0 Ipswich Town 14, Needham Market Res 0 Haverhill Rovers 5, Waveney v Needham Market – Away Win Walkover.

HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Semi-Final Draw: Bungay Town v Ipswich Town, Needham Market v Haverhill Rovers.

Ties to be played at neutral venues on Sunday, May 23rd, kick-offs 2.30pm. Venues to be confirmed.

Midweek Fixtures:

Tonight

Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Quarter-Finals: Felixstowe & Walton Utd v Bungay Town at Bungay Town, Bury Town v AFC Sudbury, Ipswich Wanderers v Walsham-le-Willows at Walsham-le-Willows.

* Log back on to this website tonight for our report from Bury Town's U18s cup tie at home to AFC Sudbury.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest Ipswich Town FC news

Read more: All the latest news from Suffolk