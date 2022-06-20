Ben Fowkes' impressive season in a Needham Market shirt has earned him a move to Vanarama National League South outfit Braintree Town.

The 23-year-old joined the Marketmen in 2020 after impressive stints with Lowestoft Town and Norwich United.

And it was during 2021/22 where the attacker caught the eye with a string of good performances ­– including during the Buildbase FA Trophy tie at National League outfit Yeovil Town in January, with Fowkes scoring Needham's goal in a 1-1 draw before they advanced on penalties.

Ben Fowkes has left Needham Market for Braintree Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Writing on Twitter Fowkes, who also helped Needham to win the Suffolk Premier Cup earlier this year, said: "Would like to thank everyone at @needhammktfc for the past couple of seasons.

"Enjoyed it massively and wouldn’t be in this situation without them! Thanks to all the players/staff/supporters for all their support and love. Looking forward to the new challenge ahead."

The move to Braintree will see Fowkes link up with Angelo Harrop, who recently stepped down from his position as joint AFC Sudbury boss to take charge of the Essex club.

Harrop said of Fowkes' arrival: "Absolutely delighted to bring Ben to our football club. He will bring a real threat for us going forwards.

"It was an area I wanted to improve on within our squad. I’m sure he will bring plenty of joy to our fans for the coming seasons."