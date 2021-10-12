Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote believes Freddie Heldreich’s unique skill and undeniable talent will see him flourish after he was awarded a rookie contract with Northamptonshire.

The 20-year-old left-arm wrist spinner is one of three players to graduate via the Northants Talent Pathway this year.

Heldreich, who is 6ft, 2in tall, took a wicket on his T20 debut for the Steelbacks against Durham at the Riverside in June.

Freddie Heldreich has earned himself a Northants deal. Picture: Nick Garnham

He subsequently made his List A debut versus Glamorgan at Northampton the following month and ended the season with five T20 and three List A appearances for the county.

He made his T20 debut for Suffolk in 2018 and played in two T20 fixtures plus a 50-over friendly, all versus Cambridgeshire, last summer.

However, his progress at Northamptonshire this season meant he was not available to be considered for selection by his home county.

Northcote said: “Freddie grew up playing at Framlingham College, an independent school in the county, along with taking part in our Suffolk Young Cricketers’ programme from 10-15-years-old.

“It was during his time as an under-15 that he was spotted by Northants and signed for their under-18s and Academy.

“He’s made just a handful of appearances for our men’s 1st XI to date, but I am confident he will play plenty more as his years unfold.

“Freddie is a super talented and thoughtful cricketer, working hard on his unique skill and undeniable talent will see him flourish and we wish him well in the next stage of his career.”

