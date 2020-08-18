While there has been no official word from the Football Association, an update in government guidelines has seemingly paved the way for clubs at Step 3 and below to allow spectators back into matches.

Currently, non-league clubs at Step 7 (Anglian Combination Premier Division, Kershaw Premier Division etc) and above have been forced to play their pre-season friendly matches behind closed doors due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, a distinction has now been drawn between the return of fans to recreational sport and elite sport, with the latter deemed to be the National League North and South divisions and above.

Therefore, it would appear all of the teams in the leagues below – deemed as being recreational sport – now have the green light to welcome back fans, although the game's governing body is yet to comment or advise on the matter.

The guidance now reads: "Where it is anticipated that an activity will attract spectators, there should be a named person or persons with responsibility for ensuring adherence with these guidelines and ensuring the facility is COVID-19 Secure. The person should carry out and publish a risk assessment for the activity which limits the number of spectators and focuses on the need to maintain social distancing on arrival, for the duration of the activity, and on departure.

"Arrangements should also be put in place to support test and trace efforts by collecting information from spectators which is detailed enough to allow NHS Test and Trace to contact them if necessary."

Yesterday it was revealed the FA was planning for FA Cup matches to take place behind closed doors if no government approval was given.

