Fans of rugby sevens will get the opportunity to watch the fast-paced action at Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club later this summer.

The Greene King IPA 7s, featuring the LIT Super Series, will take place at the GK IPA Haberden on Saturday, July 5.

The revamped competition was born following a recent landmark merger between two of the sport’s most recognisable organisations: the Super Sevens Series, the UK’s elite-level 7s competition, and the London International 7s Tournament Series (LIT7s), the country’s premier social rugby series.

Bury will host another 7s festival in July Picture: Mark Westley

And with more than 35 teams already signed up to feature at Bury, it looks set to be an entertaining day following confirmation that an Elite Men's and Women's 7s team tournament, alongside a Men's Open competition, will all take place.

Bury chairman Craig Germeney said: “We are very much looking forward to hosting the Greene king IPA LIT Super Series at Bury St Edmunds.

“With the previous series being taken over by the LIT 7’s team, it’s clear to see they are bringing some renewed energy, ambition and excitement to the series.

“This gives Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club the opportunity to do the same as we present the new look event.

“Of course there is going to be some fantastic rugby on display with over 35 teams already booked in, including some international sides.”

Bury is the fifth leg of six for this year’s LIT Super Series, with Eton Manor and Oxford Quins having already hosted events earlier this month, while Shelford Rugby Club, Harpenden and Wasps are all scheduled to do so over the coming weeks.

For details on purchasing tickets for the day, visit https://fixr.co/event/greene-king-ipa-7s-tickets-57960812?ref=BFP