Suffolk’s ‘frustrating’ NCCA T20 campaign is over for this season.

Their final Group 3 double-header away to Hertfordshire on Sunday was cancelled as the pitch at Welwyn Garden City CC was unfit for play.

Suffolk needed to win both matches against their hosts to stand any chance of pipping them for top spot on run rate, to qualify for Finals Day at Tring Park on Sunday, May 21.

Suffolk fielders at the end of their seven-run success in the second match of their T20 double-header versus Norfolk at Ipswich School. Picture: NICK GARNHAM

The no result meant that Hertfordshire topped the group and qualify for Finals Day on Sunday, May 21, with Suffolk finishing in second place.

The call-off meant that half of Suffolk’s eight matches – the four double-headers versus Cambridgeshire, Lincolnshire, Norfolk and Hertfordshire – were lost to the weather.

Suffolk recorded a win and a loss against both Lincolnshire and Norfolk either side of the wash-outs versus Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote said: “It was a frustrating campaign for many reasons, but none more than having worked tirelessly on preparation and planning to watch it all unravel through incorrect decisions in play and, of course, the weather.

“The one we can control and will get on top of as we head into our NCCA Trophy campaign, while we hope the weather improves.”

Attention now turns to the second tranch of this summer’s white-ball fixtures in the NCCA Trophy.

Suffolk start their 50-over Group 3 games with a double-header at home over the Bank Holiday Weekend at the end of May.

They will host Shropshire at Sudbury CC on Sunday, May 28th and then Cheshire at Mildenhall CC on Monday, May 29th.

Suffolk will then travel to Horsford CC to play Norfolk on Sunday, June 4th and Burwell & Exning CC to face Cambridgeshire a week later.

If they finish in the top two in their group, a quarter-final tie will follow on Sunday, July 2nd. The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday, July 16th, with the final on Sunday, August 27th.

Suffolk will start their red-ball campaign in NCCA Eastern Division One at home to Staffordshire at Bury St Edmunds CC on July 9th-11th.