A pitch inspection by the appointed referee has led to Needham Market's Buildbase FA Trophy tie with fellow Suffolk divisional rivals Leiston being called off ahead of tonight's 7.30pm scheduled kick-off.

Needham Market chairman Keith Nunn confirmed the news to us at 5:50pm, saying the referee felt the fog was too heavy to go ahead with the eagerly-anticipated first round proper tie at Bloomfields.

With the FA stipulating all first round proper ties must be completed by Sunday, Needham and Leiston are set to play on Saturday with a yet-to-be-confirmed kick-off time of 2pm.

Needham Market fans will have to wait a bit longer to get back through the turnstiles after tonight's late call-offPicture: Mecha Morton

As well as the £3,000 prize money for the winners, club history is on the line for both sides with neither having reached the second round proper of the national competition before.

Following the decision of a vote of Trident League clubs, incorporating their Pitching In Southern League Premier Central division, neither Needham nor Leiston are able to resume league matches at this time, meaning Saturday's date was now blank in the calendar.