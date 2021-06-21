Joe Gatting steered Suffolk to a three-wicket win over Lincolnshire in the NCCA Trophy at Mildenhall CC on Sunday.

Gatting struck an undefeated 81 from 119 deliveries as Suffolk successfully chased down the visitors' 249-9 in their 50 overs with eight balls to spare.

The former Sussex and Hampshire professional paced his innings superbly to underpin Suffolk’s reply and make it a winning return in the first full county match to be staged at Wamil Way since 2011.

Joe Gatting drives the ball into the covers during his innings of 81 not out against Lincolnshire at Mildenhall CC Picture: Nick Garnham

Suffolk were struggling at 129-6 when 20-year-old Alex Oxley joined Gatting in the middle just over half-way through their innings.

The pair put on 96 to put Suffolk in sight of victory before Oxley was run out for a well-crafted 46 off 62 deliveries with 25 still required.

Sudbury's Darren Batch then walked to the wicket and scored 19 off 12 balls to see Suffolk home and keep alive their chances of qualifying from Group 3.

Suffolk, who lost their opening match to Cambridgeshire by 19 runs, had raced out of the blocks in pursuit of their target, scorching to 32 off just three overs before Hundon's Jack Beaumont was caught behind.

He was one of five top-order batsmen who all got a start only to get out as Suffolk slipped to 129-6 when Mildenhall's Darren Ironside was adjudged LBW.

Oxley, dropped down the order to the unfamiliar position of No.8, proved the perfect foil for Gatting as they kept pace with the required run-rate of five-an-over.

After the start was delayed by an hour, Suffolk had earlier won the toss and inserted the visitors, for whom Joe Kendall and Tom Keast put on 71 for the first wicket in under 17 overs.

It was Gatting who got the breakthrough to claim the first of his two wickets and skipper Beaumont took 4-37 off his 10 overs as Suffolk never let the run-rate get out of control.

Had Suffolk held their catches their target would have been less than that which was required in a match sponsored by the Squire Family in memory of John and Beryl Squire, who were long-standing members of Mildenhall CC and great supporters of Suffolk CCC.

