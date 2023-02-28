Bury Town have now gone more than nine hours without scoring a league goal after losing 2-0 at home to Brentwood Town tonight.

The Blues saw their winless run in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division also extend to six matches, as goals from Solomon Ogunwomoju and Jack Adlington helped the visitors to all three points.

It was a frustrating night for Ben Chenery's side at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium, as few clear cut chances were created at either end of the pitch.

Bury Town's top goalscorer Cemal Ramadan pictured during Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Gorleston Picture: Mark Westley

But their opponents Brentwood were clinical, as Ogunwomoju's 24th-minute opener broke the deadlock during the first half, before substitute Adlington grabbed a second with virtually the last kick of the game.

The victory for the Essex side also saw them move above Bury in the North Division standings, and up to 10th, while the Blues have dropped one place to 11th and into the bottom half of the table on goal difference.

After losing 1-0 at home to relegation-threatened Gorleston on Saturday, Bury were back in front of their own supporters again just three days later for the visit of last season's beaten North Division play-off finalists Brentwood.

Blues boss Chenery made one forced change to the side that started at the weekend with Charley Barker replacing the injured Ryan Jolland, while the hosts were also missing the attacking trio of Cruis Nydazayo (suspended), Ollie Hughes (holiday) and Darren Mills (injury).

Chenery's men went into the evening still boasting the North Division's best defensive record, having conceded just 23 goals in 28 league outings.

But it was at the opposite end where Bury had struggled, with their 21-goal haul the third worst in the division and included a blank in all of their last five North Division games.

A frantic opening five minutes saw both sides come close to an early breakthrough. Inside the first 40 seconds, a determined run from Max Maughn created a chance for Bury's leading goalscorer Cemal Ramadan, who saw his low shot saved by Melvin Minter, in the Brentwood goal.

Max Maughn created an early chance for Bury Town to break their goalless run Picture: Mark Westley

At the other end, Bryan Ifeanyi sent a low ball across the box which found James Folkes sliding in at the far post, but the premature celebrations from the visiting fans were cut short when the Blues cleared the ball off the line.

Despite the early promise of an end-to-end thriller, the rest of the evening reverted to a more typical contest expected between two mid-table sides, as opposed to teams fighting for promotion or battling to avoid relegation.

A clash of kits meant Brentwood donned Bury's away strip for the evening, but the unfamiliar kit did not deter them from striking first.

The visitors edged in front midway through the first half when Bury goalkeeper Charlie Woods came out of his goal to block a shot, and the loose ball found its way across the box for Ogunwomoju to rifle home into the roof of the net.

The goal handed Brentwood a foothold in the game and the rest of the first half saw little in the way of goalmouth action.

Bury's 20-goal front man Ramadan had another half chance carved out from a Carlos Edwards free kick, but his strike was saved by Minter, while the visitors threatened a second just before half-time when Ifeanyi saw his effort crash off the crossbar.

After the interval, the home side made a positive start, enjoying plenty of possession in the early exchanges, but were unable to create any inviting opportunities to break their goalless run.

Bury Town midfielder Ryan Jolland missed tonight's game with Brentwood Town through injury Picture: Mark Westley

As time ticked away, the game began to play more into Brentwood's hands with the tempo slowing down, while in a rare foray into the opposition's penalty area, Ramadan went down with defender Matt Cripps in hot pursuit, but the referee quickly turned down the appeal for a foul.

Chenery handed a league debut to teenager Ethan Flack, from the club's under-18s, with three minutes of normal time left, before six minutes of added time was shown to give the Blues one last hope of finding an equaliser.

With almost the full six minutes having elapsed, Ramadan saw a free kick blocked by the visiting defence and Brentwood then broke quickly to score a second and kill the game off.

Substitute Adlington raced up the pitch and rounded goalkeeper Woods before slotting home into an empty net to ensure the points went back to Essex.

For Chenery's Bury, it is now six league games without a win or a goal, two unwanted streaks they will look to snap when they visit Basildon United on Saturday (3pm).

Bury Town: Woods, Hood, Wigley, Fenn (c), O'Malley, White, Barker (Flack 87'), Watkins (Yaxley 61'), Ramadan, Edwards, Maughn. Subs not used: Gardner, Curtis. Booked: White, Maughn. Attendance: 323. Suffolk News man of match: Slim pickings from an off night for the Blues, but centre-back Lewis O'Malley offered an assuredness at the back and willed his team on to the end.