Anyone that has seen Bury Town striker Darren Mills play knows he is the definition of someone who puts his all into every game, ‘leaving everything out there’ as the expression goes.

But not many know where that comes from, until now. That’s because the 34-year-old player credited with getting the managerless Blues back to winning ways with the 77th minute goal to earn a 1-0 home win against Tilbury on Saturday has decided to share his story with SuffolkNews.

His road back to Ram Meadow, from his first spell where he originally signed from Maldon & Tiptree in the summer of 2017, scoring 11 times ahead of a higher-league switch to Leiston in February 2018, has been a far from straight forward one.

Darren Mills hurls in a long throw during Bury Town's victory against Tilbury on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

“Over four years ago (October, 2018) I damaged my knee on my debut for Felixstowe in their first season at Step 4,” he explains.

“That then became the start of a long, emotional and painful three years trying to recover. Lockdown hit and I couldn’t see any specialists for treatment and the injury got increasingly worse.

“It really took a toll on my mental health, something I never spoke about or believed I would struggle with myself but I did. And it cost me a lot; a relationship, a step daughter and a home it was a pretty lonely place, but one thing has always been present is my motivation to push through. And that motivation is different to most people’s.”

Darren Mills provides a physical presence for Bury Town in the Tilbury penalty area in Saturday’s 1-0 home win which saw him score the only goal Pictures: Mark Westley

The date of January 25, 2011 was to be life-changing for the Ipswich-based player.

He continued: “In 2011 I lost a colleague – Pte Martin Bell – in Afghanistan – 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment – when our team was blown up by an IED.

“This also left two other good friends, Liam King who is from Chantry in Ipswich, and Scott Meenagh who is Scottish, with life-changing injuries. Both left needing to have their legs amputated from the knee.”

A twist of fate, as he now sees it, meant Mills was not in that patrol having had his dates changed, which angered him at the time, for his two-week rest and recuperation (R&R) period back in the UK.

Darren Mills managed to convert this late chance but it was ruled offside which he strongly disagreed with Picture: Mark Westley

“It was a blessing in the end that I wasn’t there,” he said.

“It wasn’t just them injured it was four or five lads in the same incident but not as serious, still life-changing whether it’s physical or mental.”

Mills, who was deployed as a machine gunner had to return to complete the first of two tours he did in the troubled country, but things would never be the same for him or others.

Scott Meenagh had to have his legs amputated after the incident in Afghanistan but has gone on to represent Great Britian in winter sports as a Paralympian Picture: Scott Meenagh

“Meenagh is now a GB Paralympian in a couple of disciplines," he said.

"My motivation now is that I’m lucky enough to still have my legs so I’ve got no excuses to why I can’t use them and I’ll always have that in the back of my head.

“Obviously one of them, Martin, not being here anymore and the other two having to get on with the rest of their lives without being able to do the simple things we take for granted. That’s where it all stems from from me.

“I’ve got no excuses and Carlos (Edwards) helps with that, being 44 and still playing.”

He left the British Army in 2017 re-training as a plumber.

It was then during his dark lockdown days with a subsequent achilles injury sustained as a result of what he says was rushing back from his medial ligament knee injury at Felixstowe that he did not know if he would ever play the game he loves again.

But his motivating force led to a determined streak that eventually saw him end a three-year absence on the pitch at the start of the current season, initially at lower-league Wivenhoe Town and then Ipswich Wanderers.

He said: “After my knee injury along with the Achilles problem I had a plantar fasciitis (foot pain) issue so those two combined was what actually stopped me playing again.

“Anyone that has ever had that it’s like waking up in the morning and standing on a plug just as you get out of bed and that sets your tone for the day.

“I got into biking heavily as I couldn’t road run. And there is time I thought I would never get back.

“I have a 10-year-old son and even just trying to play around with him it was causing me pain and issues.

“There was always a chance I possibly wouldn’t but I wouldn’t have just given up, my motivation is different to most.

“I have no excuse still being able bodied to continue to try and push myself through tough times like my injuries and try to continue playing football for as long as I can at the best level possible.”

With Bury Town struggling for goals and needing something a bit different, his former manager Ben Chenery turned to him and Olly Hughes to provide the spark they were missing.

It was an instant success as both players combined to seal a memorable 2-1 victory away at his former club Felixstowe & Walton United on January 31 which saw Mills re-open his Blues account.

Unfortunately, he rolled his ankle and re-aggravated his Achilles issue in his return home debut in the next game, against Great Wakering Rovers.

There has only been three appearances since that game on February 4 as he battled to get back again. But Mills’ determination shone through once again with Saturday’s Tilbury game seeing him presented the sponsors’ man of the match award.

Gutted to lose Chenery, who he describes as ‘the best man manager and coach I’ve worked with’, Mills was pleased to have put some smiles back on Bury’s fans’ faces.

“It definitely felt good at the end and it’s one thing we’ve been saying for the last few weeks, when things aren’t going your way you’ve just got to find some way of winning the game,” he said.

“I’ve had the video sent over and it was my original shot but I’m pretty sure it deflected in off Olly Hughes’ hip.

“I’ll take it but it wasn’t one of my best ones, I’m not going to lie, but they all count.”

Whoever is named the new Blues manager Mills is one player, should they choose to retain him, who they will know will give the proverbial ‘110 per cent’.

He added of his future: “The role I do on the pitch seems to be a dying art that not many people want to do anymore so I will always feel I have a place somewhere.

“We’ll just have to see, just because I came in with Ben doesn’t mean I’ll be leaving.

“If it’s right for me and the club I’ll stay here and do what I can for as long as I can.”

Bury’s Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign continues tomorrow at Hullbridge Sports (3pm) before hosting Lowestoft Town in the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday (7.45pm).