The coronation of King Charles III was an amazing example of how Great Britain does pomp and pageantry. The coronation also meant an extra bank holiday, and our local golf clubs took full advantage by organising social events to go along with the weekend of ceremony, concert and celebration.

It was no great coincidence then that Thetford, Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds Golf Club all decided to organise Texas Scramble competitions.

Bury St Edmunds GC

At Bury St Edmunds the 24 teams of four were randomly drawn and scattered to all parts for the 8.30am shotgun start. There were also ‘instructions’ on many of the holes to keep the golfers on their toes.

Using tennis racquets and plastic balls to play a hole, chipping from a throne and putting into a crown added to the fun of the occasion.

There was also a 9 hole competition for the members on that course, and those players also had obstacles to deal with on the way round.

Following the golf was the most splendid ‘street party’ set-up inside the clubhouse, with amazing catering from the club, but also cakes provided by some very diligent members.

The scoring reflected the challenges faced on the course, but even with exact decimal placing on the team handicaps, countback was needed to split the winners.

Top spot went to the team of Graham Sykes, William Laing, Sue Brinkley and Gwen Keywood with a nett 70.4. Also on 70.4, but losing out on countback, were Gary Baxter, Peter Niemy, Julie Burman and Louis Sturman. Over on the 9 hole course the victors were John White, Rosemary Stratton and Janice Clarke with a nett 33.4.

Thetford GC

The weather was kind on Bank Holiday Monday for the Coronation Texas Scramble at Thetford Golf Club. The 9am shotgun start saw 124 players take to the course with competitors being well represented by all sections of the club.

Scoring was extremely high with the winning team posting a nett 54 with the second, third and fourth-placed teams all coming in with 55 points, therefore the countback rule had to be applied.

The winning team were George Winstone, Mark Robson, Luke Sheppard and Chris Page playing off a competition handicap of 10.

In 2nd place was Andy Pearce, Chris Oxborrow, Alan Grierson and Rikki Tyler CH 14 while in 3rd place was Natalie Dominey, Benjamin Dominey, Roy Dominey and Morgan Booth, CH 11 and in 4th was Peter Allott Richard Alger, Bryan Muggeridge and Nathan Muggeridge CH 5.

The clubhouse was buzzing following the event with everyone having had an enjoyable day.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Golf Club iteration of the Coronation Texas Scramble continued the theme of extremely good scoring, with the top three teams all returning scoring of 16 under par or better!

The winning team returned a stupendous nett 51 and consisted of D. Withers, K. Withers, A. Rush and R. Rush. Second place went to D. Smith, A. Pickett, M. Williams and S. Arnold with a nett 52. Third palace on nett 53 were L. Double, J. Stuart, S. Rashid and F. Bennett.

Alice Barlow

Alice Barlow continued her excellent early season form following on from her victories in the Hampshire Rose & Gold Rose trophy events we covered a few weeks ago.

Traveling to Troon for the Helen Holm Scottish Open, the Bury St Edmunds GC member finished 3rd in the first major of the year.

Her debut event in Scotland proved successful and must have given her great confidence heading to The Welsh Amateur Open were she was defending champion.

Prestatyn Golf Club was the venue and Alice returned 3 under par rounds to finish 9 under par total for the event and an overall 4th place.

Congratulations Alice on two fantastic tournaments and good luck in the county championships this weekend where she is going for a seventh straight women’s title.

So the new King has been crowned, the long weekend has been enjoyed and normality returns to the working and golfing calendar.

Normality does not mean calmness though as the competitive season is really ramping up.

So good luck to all those representing their clubs and hoping to achieve personal success in the next few weeks.