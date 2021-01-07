A petition to allow golf courses to remain open during the ongoing Covid-19 national lockdown has passed 100,000 signatures – meaning the matter will now have to be debated in parliament.

Aside from angling, all non-elite sport has been shut down in England and Scotland since the restrictions were put in place on Wednesday.

However, following support from European number one Lee Westwood and former US Open champion Graeme McDowell, the online petition has now passed the six-figure mark it needs for consideration by MPs.

The return of golf will be debated by parliament

McDowell wrote on Twitter: "I think this is something worth supporting in the UK. With correct safety measures, golf is a sport which can easily function in these tough times. Great for exercise and general well being."

Meanwhile, the petition added: "The government should allow golf courses to remain open during the second lockdown, and any future restrictions. Shops and clubhouses can close, but courses should be allowed to remain open, with social distancing in place.

"The risk of Covid transmission is lower outdoors, so there is no reason for golf to be stopped. It provides important exercise for many people and has numerous mental health benefits. Don’t allow golf to be stopped."

To view the petition, click here.

