After the strokeplay Max was 3 over par and ranked 22nd seed in the matchplay draw. His first match was against 5th seed Tom Matthews, which he duly won 2&1. That afternoon he would face James Drury who he put away 5&3. After a night’s rest Max would then defeat Tom Savill (2nd seed) 1 up. The semi final was played on the same day and Max would see off Bryn Thomas 4&3.

The final is a 36 hole match, and Max would be pitted against Tomi Bowen. After an impressive start, Max was 2 up after 26 holes when the Welsh weather rolled in, the course was closed and the players had to return for a 6th day running. Max’s consistent play continued and he finished the match 2&1.

Max Weaver lifted the silverware by winning the Welsh Amateur Championships at Newport Golf Club

To come out on top after 144 holes of competitive golf in 5 (and a half) days is so impressive and will set Max up for some more good results this season. Congratulations Max, great to see all the hard work paying off.

Women’s British Open Qualifying

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club were excited that member Alice Barlow & PGA Professional Sarah Attwood would both be representing the club at Final Qualifying for the Women’s British Open at Hankley Common ahead of the tournament at Walton Heath.

An 18 hole shootout for over 100 players from around the world with only 12 places available meant that this was always going to be a tough task. Unfortunately neither Alice or Sarah managed to get the score they would need to qualify, but having pitted themselves against some of the best players will have given them great insight and motivation to keep competing. The difficulty of final qualifying was summed up by the fact that 13 players who finished on 2 under par were required to have a sudden death playoff to decide the last 5 places.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket GC held their Senior Captain’s Day with a Stableford. Division 1 was a clear cut affair with Nigel Carrick on top spot with 41 points, Eddie Butel second on 39 and Mel Harrradine on 38. Dividsion 2 however need The Count to do his calculations with three players returning 38 points. Andrew Mason was The Count’s preference for the victory, with David Riedel second and Tim Partridge third.

The Junior Pro’s challenge is a particular favourite at the Club, and once again reiterates how Jon Markham and his team value Junior Golf. Stowmarket has a rich history in producing both elite golfers and long term players, which is really the goal of any prominent Junior Golf programme. Once again the familiar name of Edwards would win the event, and it was Finley (the elder) Edwards who came out on top this time.

The McIvor Trophy was also contested this week and the combination of Adrian Bullett& Kevin Last were the victors.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club held their first Junior Open and welcomed 58 youngsters to the course. Dependent on their handicap, they either played 18 holes Medal, or 18 holes Stableford with superb prizes on offer for both competitions.

The top prize was qualification into the Justin Rose Junior Telegraph Championship, which would be awarded to the lowest Gross Score. With players coming from all over East Anglia, and amazing prizes up for grabs, this will surely be an event that grows and grows.

The overall winner was Nellie Ong who shot a gross 72. Nellie, a pupil at Culford School and Thetford member was 4 shots clear of Joe Austin from Links (Newmarket) GC with 76 and Sullivan Goddard (TGC junior, and fresh from Las Vegas) also on 76. CountBack determined Joe Austin to be in second place.

The Medal Winners for the Nett prize were: 1stConor Godbold from Gog Magog with a nett 64, Eva Freeman from Barnham Broom with 69 on CountBack from Daisy Littlebury from Chelmsford GC also on nett 69.

The winners of the Stableford Competition were: 1st, Jake Hurren from Bawburgh with an amazing 43 points, 2nd Emma Russell from Gog Magog with 40 points and 3rd Tom Burton from Royal Norwich with 36 points.

It was an amazing day, with fantastic support from both sponsors and members of the club and it was agreed it was so successful it would become an annual event.

England Internationals

Fresh off the back of their recent successes, both Tyler Weaver and Nellie Ong have been chosen to represent England in this week’s Home Internationals. Tyler has been selected for the full Men’s team

while Nellie will represent England Girls.

Culford School must be extremely proud of their achievements already this season, and they are not done yet. We will report on their results next Friday, but for now have a great golfing week