Grassroots sport 'will be one of the first to return' once Covid-19 lockdown is lifted

By Liam Apicella
Published: 12:42, 05 November 2020
 | Updated: 13:02, 05 November 2020

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Oliver Dowden has this afternoon insisted grassroots sport 'will be one of the first to return' when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Under the terms of the second lockdown – which comes into force today until at least December 2 – all non-elite sport has been suspended.

Dowden was asked about the situation in the House of Commons earlier today – watch his reply below.

