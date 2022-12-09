Bury St Edmunds have announced their National League 2 East home fixture with Guernsey scheduled for tomorrow has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

The Greene King IPA Haberden surface was looked at from 3pm today to make an early call on the fixture given the distance the visitors were having to travel for a 12.30pm kick-off.

But the frozen surface led to the decision to postpone the fixture, though the club have announced the pre-match lunch will still go ahead.

A club statement on the game, which was due to draw a bumper crowd as the Wolfpack's last home game of the year, read: "Unfortunately, following a pitch inspection and further to our update this morning, we can confirm that tomorrow’s Men’s 1st XV fixture v Guernsey is off due to a frozen pitch. Once a new date has been confirmed for the rearranged fixture, we will share this with you.

"Furthermore, the Men's Rovers, Wolves and 2nd XV fixtures are also OFF.

"More information on the scheduled Mini & Youth activity will come directly from section coaches and contacts.

"However, as mentioned this morning, we will still be running our pre-match lunch as planned - albeit at the earlier time of 13:00h.

"All registered attendees have been contacted directly regarding this and a strong turnout is still expected.

"Furthermore, the fire will be on, we have plenty of food for you to help eat, entertainment is planned, the bar will be open and the football will be shown all afternoon – so don’t miss out on a good time!

"Thank you for your patience today & hopefully we will see many of you tomorrow."