Bury Town manager Cole Skuse believes Tuesday’s 2-2 home draw with Gorleston underlined why bringing experienced striker Darren Mills back to the club for a third spell was a good decision.

The 34-year-old – who had spoke to SuffolkNews in March about a fatal day in Afghanistan providing his inspiration for giving his all on the pitch – was a surprise name among his substitutes for their mid-week Pitching In Isthmian League North Division fixture, having departed for lower-league Holland after Skuse took over in the summer.

But after a spell two levels lower in the non-league pyramid saw him hit eight goals in 14 games for the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North club he found himself back on the scoresheet at Step 4 Bury during the week.

Darren Mills celebrates his last-gasp equaliser against Gorleston with Bury Town captain Ollie Fenn before knee sliding in front of thehome supporters Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

Mills came off the bench for what was a third debut for the Ram Meadow club, having been brought back in January last year by former Blues boss Ben Chenery, in the 63rd minute of Tuesday’s game.

Bury were toiling at that stage to try and find a moment of inspiration to avoid a first home league defeat of the campaign, trailing to Dion Frary’s stunning first-half opener.

Things went from bad to worse in the 87th minute when captain Ollie Fenn sold his keeper short with a headed backpass that Ryan Curtis pounced on to double his side’s advantage.

Darren Mills watches his header go in to provide a 97th minute equaliser on his return to Bury Town in a 2-2 draw against Gorleston Picture: Neil Dady/ Bury Town FC

But after Lewis O’Malley bundled home a corner from close-range to give them hope in the final regulation minute, it was Mills who ultimately bagged them an unlikely-looking point in the 97th minute. His diving header went in after his first attempt from another Ed Upson corner was well blocked by keeper Jake Jessup.

And Skuse was delighted to see the former Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston and Ipswich Wanderers player be the one to get his side out of jail with a 2-2 draw.

“I said in front of the lads after the game to him that I’m happy for him because we had a chat in the summer and things didn’t quite work out for whatever reason,” the Bury boss said.

“He went out off to try pastures new at (Step 6) Holland and done ever so well, his goal return there was ever so good.

Bury Town manager Cole Skuse Picture: Mecha Morton

“But then he we were talking as mates really and he then told me he had left Holland and asked if he could potentially come across.

“If nothing else it was good for him to come across and stay sharp and fit.

“He came and done a session and he gives us a different dynamic, he’s something we haven’t got.

“We’ve got very, very good centre-forwards in their own right, very good goalscorers, very bright footballers. Buyt he brings that little something different, and I mean this in a nice manner, where he’ll put his head in and might take a boot, like he did with his goal.

“He was very brave with the first contact to chuck his head on it and the goalie pulled off a reaction save but with the second one he’s chucked himself into a load of bodies and got the goal.

“So I’m happy for him as he’s really dug deep, he’s gritted his teeth and stuck with it and he’s come across.

“It might be a little bit of a surprise to others he was involved, but not to us, he deserves his spot and his shirt as he’s come on and changed the game.”

While Skuse was left disappointed in the overall performance, he was pleased to see character of his side in refusing to accept defeat off the back of their weekend exertions, knocking out higher-league Wingate & Finchley 1-0 in the Isuzu FA Trophy in Lonodn.

“There was huge elements of frustration from myself this evening, both at half-time and after the game to a degree,” he said.

“You have to give a huge amount of credit to the boys for dragging themselves from 2-0 to get to 2-2. You have to respect a point being 2-0 down so late on in a game.

“To show the inner-belief and character to get themselves back to 2-2, off the back of what was a really intense game Saturday where they exerted a lot of energy, and to show the fitness levels they did was credit to them and also to Russell Turner (strength and conditioning coach).

“But I’m just as reflective as the players in that I don’t think we should have been in that position in the first place.

“I feel as if we created our downfall to a degree, and that’s me more than the players probably as I thought the set-up and the way we approached things could have been slightly different.

“To find ourselves 2-0 down was hugely disappointing but like I said, you have to respect the point and show a huge amount of credit to the lads to dig deep and get the draw.”

Still eighth in the North Division table, Bury go to the side sitting directly below them, Heybridge Swifts, who are level on points with them, tomorrow (3pm).

“We appreciate it’s going to be a different surface as it’s a 3G, I’ve been told it’s a very big pitch and I think that could potentially play into our hands,” said Skuse.

“And the last five to 10 minutes of this game you could almost use as a springboard going into the next one.

“I think the boys need to be ready for occasions like this evening as I think a lot of teams will do what they did in terms of coming trying to frustrate and nullify us.

“It might be the norm for us this season so we’re going to have to get used to it and me as a manager and the coaches are going to have to find ways to break teams down.”

On the injury front he confirmed Joe White’s absence on Tuesday was precautionary while his stitches from a nasty gash on his eyebrow at Wingate & Finchley settles down, also making him doutful for tomorrow.

Ryan Jolland was also left out as a precautionary measure, he said, to rest something he had felt last weekend.

Josh Curry (hamstring) is still working his way back to fitness following his recent injury.