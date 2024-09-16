Table-topping Walsham-le-Willows are looking to appoint a new captain after releasing an emotional message to announce the departure of popular long-serving forward Jack Brame.

The player who can play wide of centre through the attack, ended last season with nine goals from 40 appearances as the Willows finished eight in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division and had a memorable run in the Isuzu FA Vase, becoming Suffolk’s last remaining side.

Brame, who rejoined boyhood club Walsham in 2022 from Long Melford, following brief spells with Mildenhall Town and Thetford Town, had played in 12 of their 13 matches in all competitions for Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side, without scoring.

Jack Brame in action for Walsham-le-Willows last season Picture: Mark Bullimore

The player who also took in a short stint at higher-league Bury Town, came off the substitutes bench in Saturday’s 2-1 home victory against Mulbarton Wanderers which ended a three-game losing run following their storming start. The only game he had missed, having usually been a regular starter, was the FA Cup draw away to Wroxham.

Walsham’s official X (formerly Twitter) account confirmed his departure from the club today, with an emotional message which read: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jack Brame who leaves the club.

“Jack rejoined in 2022 and has sparked life and belief back into the fans at Summer Road. We will always be grateful for his efforts in a Willows shirt. Thank you, skipper.”

Brame had left Walsham, where he had been since the age of 16 aside from a short stint at Bury Town, in May 2019 to sign for Ricky Cornish’s Mildenhall side on the back of scoring 20 goals in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division in 2018/19.

But he soon left for personal reasons amid the Covid-19 pandemic and signed for Thetford Town before a spell with fellow Premier Division club Long Melford.

Brame to take some time out

It has emerged the club’s announcement came off the back of Brame himself going public with the news on his X account, with a response in the replies indicating he does not yet have another club lined up.

“All good things must come to an end,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately my time at Walsham is over.

“I want to thank everyone involved. A fantastic football club which will always be in my heart.

“I’ve had many happy years here. Great bunch of lads as well. It’s been a pleasure.”

In response to Alan Jopling, the father of former Diss Town legend Stuart Jopling, asking ‘what is next?’ He replied: “Who knows mate. Just taking a bit of time pal.”

Walsham, who reclaimed top spot in their Step 5 league with their weekend victory, are due to begin life without Brame on Saturday with the visit of Fakenham Town (3pm).