Bury Town have revealed the return of popular midfielder Ryan Horne as the fifth signing of a busy start to new management duo Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s tenure.

The ex-Cambridge United player signed for the Blues from their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division local rivals AFC Sudbury in the summer of 2018.

Horne, from Glemsford, made more than 100 appearances during his four-year spell with the Blues, which included nine starts in Bury's midfield last season before heading off to travel around Australia.

Ryan Horne (left) in action for Bury Town during his first spell at the club which saw him make more than 100 appearances Picture: Richard Marsham

But on his return to Suffolk he has jumped at the chance to come back into the squad at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium under recently-retired former Bristol City, Ipswich Town and Colchester United professional Skuse.

Horne’s signature follows on from Josh Curry (Stowmarket Town), who was also previously at the club, Luke Brown (Needham Market), Oliver Yunn (Dereham Town) and Ethan Mayhew (Hadleigh United).

Bury’s former longer-serving manager Ben Chenery used to describe Horne as ‘the Roll’s Royce’ of his midfield, and the current management team believe he can be a key player in their new-look team.

Skue, who has just returned from his summer vacation, told the club’s website: “I was aware that Ryan was an important member of the squad before he left to go abroad so it was an easy decision for us to ask him back to the club.

“I understand that he is popular with the other members of the team that have been here for some time and with him having several seasons of experience of this league he will be a key member of the team going forward.”

Bury have already announced Ryan Jolland and Joe White have been retained from last season’s squad while goalscorer Cemal Radmadan was already under contract.

More retained players are set to be revealed in the coming days.