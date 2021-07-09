Lakenheath will make history next month when they play in the Emirates FA Cup for the first time – and today's extra preliminary round draw has given them home advantage.

Ben Cowling's side will take on Mulbarton Wanderers at The Pit on Saturday, August 7 in a tie that sees two newly-promoted teams go head to head.

The winner of that encounter will also be at home in the preliminary round on August 21, with the winners of Hadleigh United versus Desborough Town set to be the visitors.

Lakenheath will be at home in the FA Cup. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere in the extra preliminary round, Mildenhall Town will welcome Wroxham to Recreation Way, while Newmarket Town make the trip to Wellingborough Town.

Thetford Town face an away tie at Arlesey Town and Walsham-le-Willows will also be on their travels when they take on Swaffham Town.

As for Haverhill Rovers, they have been dealt an encounter in Northamptonshire at Cogenhoe United.

Step 4 clubs will enter the competition in the preliminary round, with Bury Town heading to the winner of the match up between Fakenham Town and Ely City.

Soham Town Rangers and AFC Sudbury will also be away from home, travelling to Corby Town or Woodbridge Town and Sawbridgeworth Town or Cockfosters respectively.

Stowmarket Town have home advantage in the Buildbase FA Trophy, and it's the same in the FA Cup, with Witham Town or Woodford Town heading the Greens Meadow.

