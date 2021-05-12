Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club will begin their 2021/22 National League 2 campaign with a home encounter.

Kent-based Canterbury will be the visitors to the GK IPA Haberden, with the season-opener scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 4.

It will be the first league fixture Bury have played since winning 34-21 at Bournemouth on March 7 of last year, with the impact of Covid-19 having wiped out the entire 2020/21 term.

Gallery1

The Wolfpack's first away fixture sees them head down to Sussex to take on Worthing on September 11, followed by the visit of Rochford Hundred seven days later.

The club's final game of 2021 is set to take place on December 18 when they welcome Old Albanians, while they also kick the new year off on their own patch against Worthing on January 8.

The season will end with back-to-back away fixtures, starting Old Albanians on April 23 before the curtain comes down at Canterbury in a reverse of the opening day (April 30).

Meanwhile, Bury are preparing for a home friendly fixture against higher-league Bishop's Stortford on Saturday, May 29, having last weekend played an inter-club match (see above video).

The recent changes to indoor hospitality guidelines will allow the club to host a pre-match lunch, providing all the necessary restrictions are met. Those interested in booking themselves a place should contact hospitality@bserufc.co.uk

Read more: Outgoing Bury chairman discusses salary cap impact

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news