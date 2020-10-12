Mildenhall Town's reward for winning Saturday's Buildbase FA Vase derby against Lakenheath is another away tie in the first round proper – this time at Whittlesey Athletic.

The Cambridgeshire-based outfit, who defeated Debenham LC 2-0 at the weekend, currently play a level below Mildenhall in the non-league pyramid.

Athletic are seventh in the Uhlsport United Counties League Division One standings, having won three of their opening eight matches.

Mildenhall celebrate one of their three goals against Lakenheath. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, Haverhill Rovers will also be on the road when they head to Wellingborough Town.

Step 5 Wellingborough have already faced a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side this term, losing 2-0 at Thetford Town in the Emirates FA Cup.

Walsham-le-Willows – 1-0 winners at Sheringham in the previous round – will have home advantage when they take on Hoddesdon Town. Hoddesdon are currently members of the Essex Senior League.

Meanwhile, there will be Norwich versus Ipswich clash as CBS play host to fellow First Division North outfit Wanderers.

As for Whitton United, if they can get past White Ensign this coming weekend they will travel to Norwich United.

All ties will be played on the weekend of October 31.