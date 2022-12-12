Tickets are now on sale for Suffolk’s NCCA Showcase match versus Surrey.

Suffolk will face the reigning LV= Insurance county champions in a 50-over fixture at Woolpit Cricket Club on Sunday, July 30 (11am).

Andy Northcote, who is one of the organisers as well as Suffolk’s head coach, said: “Woolpit Cricket Club are absolutely delighted to present the Suffolk CCC versus Surrey CCC NCCA Showcase game.

Kent Spitfires’ opener Ben Compton cuts loose during his innings of 133 off 119 balls as Suffolk wicketkeeper Jacob Marston looks on in last year’s Showcase fixture Picture: Nick Garnham

“This is the second time the club have ever hosted a first-class county and it is sure to be a spectacular event, just like last year’s fixture.

“Kent Spitfires went on to win the Royal London Cup competition after playing Suffolk – can Surrey do the same?”

A crowd of more than 1,000 attended last year’s Showcase fixture which saw a total of 722 runs scored as Kent Spitfires won by 140 runs despite a spirited display by Suffolk.

It was the first time a first-class county had played in Suffolk since Glamorgan visited Bury St Edmunds in the Cheltenham & Gloucester Trophy in 2005.

Northcote said Woolpit CC plan to create a carnival atmosphere similar to last year, with a brass band, local businesses showcasing what they do and hot and cold food wagons.

“There will be a softball cricket tournament between innings on the outfield and, of course, there will be a bar available to purchase those much-needed beverages of choice!” Added Northcote.

Tickets are available as follows:

General Admission – Under-18s must be accompanied by a paying and supervising adult, maximum of 1 Adult to 4 U18s

Club Corner – A section of the ground dedicated to your cricket club.

VIP Cream Tea – A gazebo with a cream tea hamper for a maximum of 8 people

Corporate Hospitality – For 1 to 8 persons. Tickets for up to 8 people (Adults and Under-18s). This includes a three-course meal, match-day programme and Silent Auction along with prime viewing location of the match.

General admission spectators are advised to bring their own chairs and picnic blankets to watch the game.

Match-day programmes, which will include a free raffle ticket, can be pre-ordered when purchasing tickets.

To purchase tickets click here or visit the Woolpit CC Facebook page.

Gates on the day of the match will open at 10am.