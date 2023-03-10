Bury Town chairman Russell Ward has outlined the profile of manager he is looking for to succeed Ben Chenery following the latter leaving the club by mutual consent.

The former Cambridge United defender saw his nine year spell in charge and 11 years in the dugout, having come in as Richard Wilkins’ assistant, come to an end last Thursday evening.

It came off the back of a six game winless and goalless run which had left his side 11th in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division and off the back of last season's disappointing 12th-placed finish.

Bury Town chairman Russell Ward (right) kept Ben Chenery (left) as the Blues' boss for nine years and wants to have another long-serving manager as his successor Picture: Mark Westley

With his assistant Alex Rossis and coach John Kennedy taking charge in the interim, Bury began the process of inviting applications with a one week deadline from Wednesday lunchtime.

“Ideally we’re looking for applicants that have experience at Step 3 or Step 4,” said Ward.

“We’re going to let it run for a week and I’ll be honest, even without advertising it I have been inundated with people asking me what they have to do to apply.

Former Bury Town manager Ben Chenery led the Blues to a Suffolk Premier Cup final in 2017/18 but silverware ended up eluding him as they lost 3-0 to Leiston Picturte: Mecha Morton

“The idea was to try and get a little bit of stability which is why we obviously had Alex and JK in for Saturday and they’ll do it again this Saturday. I’m guessing Alex might apply but we’ll obviously see who applies and make a shortlist and interview from there.”

The board of directors’ statement on Chenery’s exit had said the club ‘will go in a different direction’.

However, Ward cleared up that someone who is willing to work in line with the club’s principles of bringing through young players, with Chenery still heading up their academy partnership via West Suffolk College and Culford School is still paramount. And that will be alongside still working within a ‘sustainable budget’ to attempt to ‘buck the trend’ in delivering success.

Meanwhile, the rare assurance from a chairman of time to develop the team is again something he is more than willing to offer back.

Ben Chenery left Bury Town by mutual consent last Thursday, ending a nine-year spell in charge and 11 years in the dugout Picture: Mecha Morton

Ward said: “When we put out the club was going in a different direction we meant with a different manager than a different direction as a club.

“We still want someone who is going to place an importance on lads coming through from our academy and youth section.

“And from a personal point of view I’ve been here for coming up to 23 years next month and I’ve had two managers and I’m looking for someone who if they fit the bill is in it for the long haul.

Ben Chenery was known to have a good relationship with his players who issued messages showing their sadness and support following his departure being announced Picture: Neil Dady

“I don’t see any mileage in changing managers all of the time which I think is proven. I’m looking for someone who is committed to the club for a period of time. At the end of the day a lot of us have been with the club for years and years. I think a manager can’t build teams straight away and we obviously started a rebuilding process.

“The season hasn’t gone how we wanted it to go and obviously we’ve got to look at trying to pick it up and start next season strongly.”

Bury Town manager Ben Chenery takes a small-sided training session ahead of the Covid-affected 2020/21 campaign Picture: Neil Dady

While there is no timeframe put on the appointment, Ward expects the new manager to have a bedding in period before the end of the current campaign, with the Blues having eight league games to go between now and April 22 when they finish at Stowmarket Town.

Applicants are asked to send a CV and covering e-mail/letter to russellward@burytownfc.co.uk

* On the pitch, Bury’s goal drought came to an end in the 67th minute at Basildon United but Cemal Ramadan’s 15th league goal came at 2-0 down, and the two-goal advantage in a 3-1 defeat was restored five minutes later.

Weather permitted, the Blues host 17th-placed Tilbury tomorrow (3pm) in the first home game since Chenery's departure.

WARD ON CHENERY’S EXIT:

“We’ve all worked close with Ben for the last 11 years if you go back (to when he was assistant) and it was a very difficult thing but we had an honest and frank conversation. And at the end of it it was decided by the club and Ben that perhaps it had run its course and it was time to move on.

“Ben understood that as well and we came together rather than either party. It was a very hard conversation to have.

"The under-23s and under-18s are part of the academy process if you like and Ben will continue to head that up alongside Joe Yaxley. And obviously they'll be input from them with the new first-team manager."

WARD ON CLUB'S SPENDING PLANS:

"It has always been the intention that the club is sustainable.

"Some of these clubs that we know have had benefactors come in but it's proved its not forever.

"We've always gone down the sustainable route and I think over the years when we have had success we have always bucked the trend and that's something we're proud of and would like to do.

"Certainly we've seen clubs go up through the leagues using money and we've seen clubs come down.

"Unless you generate the money yourself its not there forever.

"We've put quite a lot into Ram Meadow. I know people look at our clubhouse and think we must be rolling in it and got a huge bank balance but we've invested over the past six, seven years a lot of money into Ram Meadow with the new clubhouse, the floodlights, the stand, the toilets and the perimeter fencing.

"We've still got other things we want to look such as the old main stand and try and do something with that and we've got a couple of other ideas within the ground as well.

"So it's certainly not going to be the case of spending all our money on the playing side.

"To be fair I think our budget this year was competitive, certainly it wasn't as big as the ones that are invariably at the top of the league but that's football right from the Premiership down.

"You can look at virtually every league and invariably its the ones that spend the most that are at the top.

"The art of it is to try to be the ones that gatecrash that with whatever limited resources you are using.

"I feel we've done that successfully over the years and to be fair, coming up to Covid I think we were a prime example of that and then obviously Covid hit and its affected us and we haven't quite hit the ground running since then.

"But certainly I think the budget is competitive and its just I think other people have all of a sudden decided to throw money at their budget but it doesn't mean to say everyone will and everyone can.

"We're rightly proud of our facilities at Ram Meadow, certainly when we go round some of the other grounds and we see what they've got."