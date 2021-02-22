Widespread reports have claimed that both grassroots and school sport will be permitted again next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address the nation this evening at 7pm to unveil his plan for the lifting of the country's third Covid-19 lockdown.

On the subject of sport, it is expected the likes of tennis and golf – as well as grassroots team sports – are to be given the green light from March 29.

Tennis is set to be among the sports to return next month

However, it is not currently known how the land lies with regards to supporters attending matches – something that is a key source of income for clubs. Indeed, the leagues at Steps 3-6 on the non-league ladder have previously stated they will not play without fans.

And with pubs and certain aspects of the hospitality industry not thought to be opening until April at the earliest, doubts around crowds at sports games will continue.

Meanwhile, it is believed that with pupils returning to the classroom on March 8, all after school activities/sports will get the go ahead from that date.

