The opening rounds of the Suffolk FA-run cups have been made and thrown up some intriguing ties, while it has also revealed who has been given byes this season.

In the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, Lowestoft Town face a trip to lower-league Walsham-le-Willows in the first round.

The Step 4 side will travel to Summer Road to face their Step 5 opponents in one of three first-round ties in this season’s competition, set to be played on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 (7.45pm).

At the draw of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup are (from left) Turners Hyundai franchisee manager Nathan Ramsey, BBC Radio Suffolk sports presenter Graeme Mac and Ipswich Wanderers’ secretary Leon Wyatt Picture: Suffolk FA

Brantham Athletic, also of Step 5, will likewise be bidding to cause an upset when they travel to AFC Sudbury, while an Ipswich Town XI will face Whitton United.

The second round will see holders Needham Market welcome Felixstowe & Walton United, while Ipswich Wanderers’ first match in the competition since the 2017/18 season will be a home tie versus Woodbridge Town.

There will be another Step 5 derby as Long Melford host Hadleigh United and Bury Town face a tricky trip to Kirkley & Pakefield, one of last season’s losing semi-finalists.

The second round ties are due to be played on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 23 (7.45pm).

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup First-Round Draw (October 11-12, 7.45pm):

Ipswich Town XI v Whitton Utd, AFC Sudbury v Brantham Athletic, Walsham-le-Willows v Lowestoft Town.

Byes: Bury Town, Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Hadleigh Utd, Haverhill Rovers, Ipswich Wanderers, Kirkley & Pakefield, Lakenheath, Leiston, Long Melford, Mildenhall Town, Needham Market, Stowmarket Town, Woodbridge Town.

Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup Second-Round Draw (February 21-22, 7.45pm):

Hadleigh Utd v Long Melford, Stowmarket Town v Lakenheath, Kirkley & Pakefield v Bury Town, Ipswich Wanderers v Woodbridge Town, Needham Market v Felixstowe & Walton Utd, Haverhill Rovers v Walsham-le-Willows or Lowestoft Town, Ipswich Town XI or Whitton Utd v Leiston, Mildenhall Town v AFC Sudbury or Brantham Athletic.

Sporting 87 will be at home in their first-ever CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup tie.

The Bury St Edmunds-based side, who won promotion to the Senior Division of the Macron SIL for the first-time last season, will take on Trimley Red Devils in the first round, to be played on Saturday, October 8 (2pm).

That is one of three all-SIL ties – Coplestonians will host Henley Athletic and Halesworth Town will entertain Old Newton United in the other two.

Three SIL sides will have home advantage against teams from Division One North of the Thurlow Nunn League in the first round.

Leiston St Margarets will meet Debenham LC, Westerfield United will face Framlingham Town and Ransomes Sports will welcome Cornard United.

Leiston Reserves, last season’s losing semi-finalists, will play East Bergholt United, who they beat at the semi-final stage of the competition.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup First-Round Draw (October 8, 2pm):

Sudbury Sports v Wickham Market, Brandon Town v Bungay Town, Kirkley & Pakefield Res v Benhall St Mary, Haverhill Borough v Brantham Athletic Res, Coplestonians v Henley Athletic, Westerfield Utd v Framlingham Town, Leiston St Margarets v Debenham LC, Halesworth Town v Old Newton Utd, AFC Sudbury Res v Waveney, Sporting 87 v Trimley Red Devils, Leiston Res v East Bergholt Utd, Ransomes Sports v Cornard Utd, Needham Market Under-23s v Bildeston Rangers.

Byes: Haughley Utd, Claydon, Beccles Town.

Three new teams will be involved in the first round of this season’s MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup on Sunday, September 18 (2.30pm).

Lakenheath Casuals will host fellow newcomers Ipswich Vale Exiles, while Ipswich Valley Rangers will be away to Haverhill Rovers, one of last season’s losing semi-finalists.

Holders AFC Sudbury will be away to Brantham Athletic, while Needham Market, who they defeated in the final, will travel to Leiston St Margarets.

MH Goals Suffolk Women’s Cup First-Round Draw (September 18, 2.30pm):

Leiston St Margarets v Needham Market, Haverhill Rovers v Ipswich Valley Rangers, Lakenheath Casuals v Ipswich Vale Exiles, Brantham Athletic v AFC Sudbury.

Byes: AFC Kesgrave, Beccles Town, Brettvale, Bungay Town, Chantry Grasshoppers, East Bergholt Utd, Halesworth Town, Ipswich Wanderers, Kesgrave Kestrels, Needham Market Res, Stowupland Falcons, Woodbridge Town.

Wenhasaton United have been tasked with ending Stowupland Falcons’ grip on the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup.

Stowupland Falcons have won the competition in each of the last two seasons, defeating Mutford & Wrentham in the final on both occasions.

Wenhaston United will travel to Stowupland in the first round of this season’s competition on Saturday, October 1 (2pm).

Mutford & Wrentham are one of 19 teams to receive a bye.

Bardwell Sports, last season’s McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup winners, will be at home to Stanton, while Kesgrave Kestrels, who they defeated in the final, entertain Woolverstone United.

Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup First-Round Draw (October 1, 2pm):

Kesgrave Kestrels v Woolverstone Utd, Stowupland Falcons v Wenhaston Utd, Witnesham Wasps v AFC Oulton, Cavendish v Bramford Utd, Tattingstone Utd v Clare Town, Thurlow v Bacton Utd 89, Bungay Town U23 v Great Blakenham Chequers, Haverhill Town Senior v Tuddenham Rovers, Exning Utd v Cockfield Utd, Waveney ‘A’ v FC Whitehorse, Ipswich Athletic v Kessingland, Bardwell Sports v Stanton, Grundisburgh v Thurston.

Byes: Achilles, AFC Kesgrave, AFC Waveney, Beccles Caxton, Bramford Road Old Boys, Capel Plough, Carlton Colville Town, Elmswell, Hundon, Kirkley & Pakefield U23, Kirton Athletic, Lakenheath Casuals, Mutford & Wrentham, Puddlebrook 68, Redgrave Rangers, Saxmundham Sports, Somersham, Spexhall Huntsman & Hounds, Stonham Aspal.

Newcomers AFC Whitton face an away tie in the first round of this season’s McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup on Saturday, November 5 (1.30pm).

The Lowestoft-based side will travel down the east coast to play at Capel Plough Reserves.

Neither Bardwell Sports nor Kesgrave Kestrels, who they beat 4-0 in last season’s final at Colchester United FC, will be playing in their season’s competition following promotion.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup First Round Draw (November 5, 1.30pm):

Brantham Athletic ‘A’ v Cavendish Res, Spexhall Huntsman & Hounds v Coddenham Athletic, Southwold Town v Thurston Res, Hadleigh Utd Brettsiders v Lakenheath Casuals AFC, Walsham-le-Willows ‘A’ v Woolverstone Utd Res, Kesgrave Kestrels Res v Bacton Utd Res, Crusaders v Pakefield Dynamos, Stanton Res v Assington Stanley, Normanston Magpies v Occold, Gipping Gnats v Boxford Rovers, Eye Saints Youth v Kirton Athletic Res, Hundon Res v Laxfield, Kessingland Development v Coplestonians ‘A’, Hope Church v Achilles Res, Bramford Utd Res v Old Newton Utd ‘A’, Capel Plough Res v AFC Whitton, Elmswell Res v Sporting 87 ‘A’, Needham Market Phoenix v Samuels, Framlingham Town ‘A’ v Cockfield Utd Res, Saxmundham Res v Grundisburgh Res, Haverhill Town Senior ‘A’ v West Row Gunners.

Byes: AFC Kesgrave Res, Beccles Town ‘A’, Claydon ‘A’, East Bergholt Utd ‘A’, Hawthorn Utd, Mendlesham, Redgrave Rangers 2019, Somersham Res, Stowupland Falcons Res, Unity, Wenhaston Utd Res.

Holders Walsham-le-Willows have been drawn away in the first round of this season’s Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup, to be played on Saturday, Ocotober 15 (2pm).

Walsham-le-Willows Reserves, who beat Stowmarket Town 1-0 in last season’s final at Bury Town FC, will travel to Henley Athletic Reserves in this season’s first round.

Stowmarket Town, meanwhile, will be away to Framlingham Town.

Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup First-Round Draw (October 15 (2pm):

Ipswich Vale Exiles Res v Bungay Town Res, Debenham LC Res v Cornard Utd Res, Claydon Res v Bildeston Rangers Res, Framlingham Town Res v Stowmarket Town Res, Ipswich Wanderers U23s v Beccles Town Res, Whitton Utd Res v Leiston St Margarets Res, Wickham Market Res v Haughley Utd Res, East Bergholt Utd Res v Sporting 87 Res, Henley Athletic Res v Walsham-le-Willows Res, Halesworth Town Res v Old Newton Utd Res, Long Melford Res v Woodbridge Town Res, Trimley Red Devils Res v Coplestonians Res, Waveney Res v Ransomes Sports Res, Brandon Town Res v Hadleigh Utd Res, Benhall St Mary Res v Westerfield Utd Res.

Bye: Lakenheath Res.