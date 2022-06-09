Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling has secured the services of Emmanuel Machaya.

The attacker has arrived at The Pit with a wealth of higher-league experience from stints with the likes of AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, Stowmarket Town and Needham Market.

Speaking to the Lakenheath website, Cowling said: "Delighted to sign Manny. He’s played for some of the top clubs in the area but is now looking to find a home to settle down in and play his best football.

Emmanuel Machaya has linked up with Lakenheath. Picture: Mecha Morton

"He adds something different to our attack and we are looking forward to seeing the impact he makes this coming season."

The Zimbabwean, who has also had spells with fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division clubs Long Melford and Hadleigh United, is the third player tied down by Lakenheath this summer following the recent return of midfielder Tom Walters and the addition of Casey Phillips from Mildenhall Town.

Machaya and his new team-mates will begin their pre-season friendly schedule against lower-league Great Shelford on July 2.