Former Colchester United professional Ollie Sims has become Bury Town’s ninth summer signing following a successful trial on leaving Cornard United.

The 22-year-old spent two seasons out of the spotlight getting his love for football back with his home village club at Step 6 of the non-league pyramid following his release from the U’s who he had been with since under-12s,

Sims, a versatile attacking midfielder, made more than 60 appearances in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, scoring 12 goals but will now jump up two divisions.

Ollie Sims (right) played the second half of Bury Town’s 3-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town Under-21s on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

Although he never made a professional appearance for the north Essex club he impressed enough to be named on the bench in a season-ending fixture down at Exeter City as a 17-year-old.

He went on to feature in the FA Youth Cup as well as making appearances for the under-23s and had a taste of non-league football with brief loan spells at Bowers & Pitsea and Leiston before he was released in the summer of 2021.

Despite not having his signature confirmed by Pitching In Isthmian League North Division outfit Bury until last night, Sims featured as a named addition on the second half team-sheet for Cole Skuse’s first match in charge on Saturday, a 3-0 home defeat to Ipswich Town Under-21s in the Martin Swallow Challenge Trophy.

Jose Santa De La Paz is currently on trial with Bury Town and played in the first half of Saturday’s game Picture: Mecha Morton

Skuse told SuffolkNews: “Ollie contacted myself when I first got appointed as manager of the club and just asked if he could come in and do some sessions and see how things go.

“He’s been brilliant. He’s come in and trained well.

“He’s got undoubted ability. His CV and his pedigree speaks for itself. He was a very talented youngster at Colchester.”

Seven of Bury’s nine summer signings, including former professional Ed Upson, can all play in midfielder, meaning there is set to be some fierce competition for places at the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium.

Meanwhile, one player who was named as a trialist on Saturday’s team-sheet can be revealed as former Needham Market Academy player Jose Santa De La Paz, with the striker who wore the number nine shirt in the first half most recently playing in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division (Step 5).

“He was at Brantham,” confirmed Skuse. “He is a great kid, his attitude is brilliant. He wants to come and learn.

“He trains very well and is a great kid so he’s one we would like to see again and see where it goes from there.”

Santa De La Paz scored 14 goals from 35 appearances (32 starts) – the club’s second highest goalscorer – as Brantham finished 13th in the table.

Bury’s pre-season schedule takes them to lower-league Thetford Town’s Mundford Road on Friday. The match kicks off at the slightly later time of 8pm as a cricket match is taking place next door.