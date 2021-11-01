Suffolk's remaining three sides left in this season's Buildbase FA Trophy will have home advantage for the first round proper ties later this month.

But picking up the £3,000 prize for winning clubs is set to be a tough challenge after Felixstowe & Walton United, Leiston and Needham Market were all paired with Step 3 sides currently flying high in top six spots.

Step 4 Felixstowe & Walton United look to have the biggest test with current Pitching In Southern League Premier Central leaders Peterborough Sports set to visit the Goldstar Ground on November 13 (3pm).

Three Suffolk sides are still on the road to Wembley in this season's FA Trophy Picture: The FA

The Cambridgeshire outfit known as 'The Turbines' have won 11 of their 13 league matches so far this season.

Stuart Boardley's Seasiders, who booked their spot with a 3-1 win at Hastings United, are mid-table in the division below.

For Kevin Horlock's Needham Market, who secured their progress with a 2-0 win at St Ives Town, equivalent level Margate will be the visitors to Bloomfields.

The Kent-based side are currently fifth in the Pitching In Isthmian League Premier Division table.

Luke Ingram celebrates his goal with the Needham Market fans at St Ives Town in Saturday's FA Trophy tie Picture: Ben Pooley

It is the second consecutive season the Marketmen, who lie 18th in the Southern League Premier Central, will be appearing at this stage in the competition.

Darren Eadie and Chris Wigger's Leiston make up the Suffolk trio and will also host equivalent-level opposition, in Harrow Borough.

The Boro are currently fourth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Division South off the back of a six-game winning run and go to Portsmouth in the Emirates FA Cup first round proper on Saturday.

Leiston, who are sixth in the Southern League Premier Central, booked their spot with a 3-1 win at Hitchin at the weekend.

Byron Lawrence was among the goalscorers as Needham Market reached the FA Trophy first round proper once again Picture: Mecha Morton

