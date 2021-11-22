They are already on a club record run but Suffolk's sole remaining club in this season's Buildbase FA Vase, Lakenheath, will fancy their chances of continuing their progress into the last 32 following today's draw.

The Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side not only have a home tie for the last 64 third round proper stage, set to take place on December 11, but will also be taking on a lower-league side.

Lakenheath continued their progress in the FA Vase on Saturday to ensure they are now the last remaining Suffolk club in the competition Picture: Mark Westley

Bedfordshire-based Shefford Town & Campton, who ply their trade in the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, will be the visitors to The Pit.

The mid-table side took a penalty shootout to overcome Risborough Rangers (5-4) on their home turf at the weekend, having been locked at 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes.

Lakenheath, who are only in their third year of playing in the Vase, were 3-0 winners at lower-league Norwich CBS, with Tom Thulborn scoring twice to accompany a Sam Peters free kick.

Their progress means their scheduled league match at home to Woodbridge Town will now need to be rearranged.

Like their upcoming third round opponents, Heath are currently sitting in a mid-table position in their division.