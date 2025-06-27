Ed Upson’s footballing career started with a ‘comic book’ moment and it has ended in similar fashion.

Aged just 15, Upson scored the winning goal for Ipswich Town’s Under-18s in the 2005 FA Youth Cup final against Southampton at Portman Road.

The midfielder spent a large proportion of the next two decades in the professional game, representing the likes of Yeovil Town, Millwall, Bristol Rovers and MK Dons.

Ed Upson has retired after 20 years of playing football Picture: Mecha Morton

However, in the last couple of seasons the 35-year-old has been turning out for his hometown club Bury Town – and it was another moment of magic from Upson that secured the Blues’ Step 3 promotion last month when he curled the ball into the top corner with virtually the last kick of their play-off final against Brightlingsea Regent.

And that, it transpires, was Upson’s final act as a footballer following confirmation that he has decided to hang up his boots.

“It just felt like perfect timing,” said Upson, who will take up the role of head of football at Culford School in September.

Ed Upson is mobbed by the Bury players after his play-off final winner. Picture: Mecha Morton

“Playing for my hometown club and scoring the goal in the last minute to win the play-offs, it’s never going to get better than that.

“I was a bit emotional when that goal went in and I had a few tears at the time. I hadn’t made a final decision at that point, but something inside me felt like that was going to be my last kick of a football.

“You couldn’t have written the script. My career started in a comic book way in the FA Youth Cup and it ended the same way 20 years later.

“Football is all I’ve ever known but now the time is right for me to spend more time with my children and my family.

The midfielder scored the winner for Ipswich Town Under-18s in the FA Youth Cup aged just 15. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I’m thankful to them for all of their support and to my parents, who sacrificed a lot travelling around the country for me to get to where I got to. It’s been amazing.

“I’m very proud of the clubs I played for and also the length of my career in the game.”

As for the team that Upson is leaving behind, he is backing Bury to comfortably adapt to life at a higher level in Southern League Premier Central Division.

It is the first time that the club has played at that level in 10 years, yet Upson is ‘massively confident’ there is more than enough quality within Cole Skuse’s ranks.

Ed Upson retires and what a way to do it. Ed’s career has very much ended as it started.



Ed had two full seasons, in which he made 79 appearances with the Blues and said it was a no brainer to join back up with Muzzy in 2023 after working with him at Greens Meadow.#burytownfc pic.twitter.com/IZtg3jBYSF — Bury Town FC (P) (@BuryTownFC) June 19, 2025

“There was a lot of temptation to carry on after promotion and I actually feel a little bit guilty that I won’t be there,” he added.

“Part of me thought about giving it a go in the Southern League but I’ve made a selfish decision in some ways for myself and my family.

“I loved my time at Bury. It’s one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been in and I’ve made friends for life.

“I’ll definitely get down to the ground to support the team and I’m massively confident that they’ll do well. Most, if not all, of the players in the group could easily play at a higher level than what we were playing last season.

“The level of the squad is high and I’ve got no doubt they’ll be very competitive at Step 3. I’m looking forward to seeing how they progress.”