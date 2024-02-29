Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock admitted his side ‘just know how to win’ after back-to-back 1-0 victories saw the Marketmen extend their advantage at the top of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central to six points.

After Jamie McGrath’s back-heel was enough to see off fifth-placed Leamington away from home on Saturday, the forward was on target again on Tuesday night, as he netted his 13th goal in all competitions, which helped Needham to a victory against play-off-chasing Stratford Town at Bloomfields.

The Marketmen have two games in hand on second-placed Mickleover with 11 matches of the campaign remaining.

Jamie McGrath celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Needham against Stratford Town Picture: Ben Pooley

Speaking to the club’s media team, after his side’s 21st-league victory of the campaign in midweek, Horlock said: “That's what it's all about now at this stage of the season. It wasn't a spectacle by any means. It was difficult and we looked a little bit leggy, if I'm totally honest.

“But this team just know how to win games of football. It is a great finish from Jamie, he finishes like a player who has played much higher.

“We never really looked like we had the energy to create chances like we have done in the past. The games are taking a toll on us, but we don't concede and we've obviously scored. So that's a massive three points for us.”

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock admits his side ‘just know how to win’. Picture: Ben Pooley

However there has been a blow for Needham in what has been an incredibly positive week for the club, as on-loan Ipswich Town forward Nico Valentine was forced off with a hamstring injury after just 25 minutes of the Marketmen’s victory at the weekend.

The 18-year-old extended his stay at Bloomfields until the end of the season last month.

“The scan has not been good on his hamstring,” admitted Horlock.

“Hopefully it'll settle down and it won't be his season done, because he's definitely added something to us.

“So I feel for the kid, but hopefully it'll be better news in the coming week.”

Needham Market have a six-point lead at the top of the table. Picture: Ben Pooley

The Marketmen face another side chasing a top-five place on Saturday as they welcome Stamford to Bloomfields (3pm), before making the trip to 16th-placed Stourbridge on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

“We've played all the teams that are in and around us now. Obviously we've got Redditch to come as well and Mickleover towards the back end of the season, so we just want to rack up as many points as we can,” said Horlock.

“So when we've got these games towards the end of the season we're in a really good position.”