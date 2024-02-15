Kevin Horlock has admitted his Needham Market side is ‘there to be shot down’ after their 5-0 thrashing over local rivals Leiston at Bloomfields on Tuesday saw them go top of the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central table.

Goals from Jake Dye, Dylan Williams and Tevan Allen sent the Marketmen on their way, in an electric first half. Allen then bagged his second before Seth Chambers came off the bench to score Needham’s fifth of the evening (report on page 62).

Horlock’s side remain unbeaten at Bloomfields in the league and sit two points ahead of Redditch United, with three games in hand on their promotion-rivals.

Jake Dye celebrating scoring the opening goal for Needham Market against Leiston. Picture: Ben Pooley

“If you’d have said we were going to be in this position at the start of the season, I would’ve snapped your hand off,” admitted the Needham manager.

“But, we’re here now and it’s up to us to see it through. We’re in a good place, but I’m also aware that we’re now top of the tree and we’re there to be shot down.

“We’re everyone’s cup final, so we’ve got to carry on going with our feet on the ground and see where it takes us.”

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock said his side will be ‘everyone’s cup final’ Picture: Ben Pooley

The quality on display on Tuesday night was breath-taking. The visitors barely had a sniff and spent the 90 minutes chasing after the Marketmen in the swirling wind and rain.

“To win 5-0 against our local rivals was a big night for us because, take the local rivals out of it, it was about winning the game and getting to the top of the table,” said a proud Horlock.

“That’s where we want to be and that’s where we want to stay so the hard work starts now.

“To come through it with five goals, and a clean sheet, it was a pleasing night. It surprised me a little bit how easy it became but I’ll take that.”

Dylan Williams celebrates scoring Needham Market's second goal against Leiston. Picture: Ben Pooley

The talent that Horlock has at his disposal at Bloomfields is frightening.

Nico Valentine was a menace all night, Allen and Luke Ingram both flooded their quality onto the pitch and Jacob Lay drifted about like a silent assassin – not to mention the threat of Emmanuel Okunowo and Chambers off the bench.

“In season’s gone by, in our league form, I’ve not had that depth in the squad,” said the Marketmen’s boss.

Nico Valentine and Seth Chambers celebrate Needham Market's fifth goal against Leiston Picture: Ben Pooley

“As a manager, it’s a dream because it means I can affect the game. It’s pleasing when I look behind me at players who could start at Step 3 and probably go beyond. I’m a very lucky manager.”

Unfortunately for Horlock, another of his attacking threats, Adam Mills, will miss tomorrow’s match at home to struggling Long Eaton United (3pm) after he picked up an injury in their 3-2 victory at Berkhamsted on Saturday. The forward will be out for at least two weeks, the Maretmen’s boss confirmed.

While Needham will be strong favourites for tomorrow’s game against the league’s third-from-bottom side, Horlock said: “It makes it a dangerous game for us because no-one will give them a chance.

“The lads can’t play in first gear. We’ve got to be full tilt at it because that’s when we’re at our best. If we start getting sloppy then I’ll make changes.”

The Marketmen will then turn their attention to their defence of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup on Tuesday night (7.45pm), where they will face Ipswich Town Under-18s in the semi-final at Hadleigh United’s Millfield ground.