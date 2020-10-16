Needham Market will take a two-goal lead into the second leg of the Suffolk Premier Cup final, but manager Kevin Horlock will still be urging his side to be ‘relentless’ in pursing stylish victories tomorrow and Tuesday.

The high standards the ex-professional has set his squad meant he could not hide his disappointment in their performance in the wake of the mid-week 3-1 home leg victory against Lowestoft Town.

“I thought we were off it a little bit tonight,” he said.

Kevin Horlock is looking for his Needham side to not take their foot off the pedal and sit back in either their league game or cup finalPicture: Ben Pooley

“So if you are going to put a positive spin on it we played half-cocked and won 3-1.”

Before that second leg at Crown Meadow in their 2019/20 coronavirus-delayed final – where away goals do not count and the final would go straight to penalties in the event of an aggregate tied scoreline – the joint Pitching In Southern League Premier Central leaders host eight-placed Bromsgrove Sporting tomorrow (3pm).

But despite the prospect of lifting silverware if they avoid defeat by a two-goal margin on Tuesday (7.30pm), Horlock revealed his players will not be allowed to hold anything back in the pursuit of two perfect displays.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock hopes to see his side lift the 2091/20 Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup on TuesdayPicture: Mecha Morton

He said: “There is no doubt about it, we’ve got a good group that want to buy into it and work hard and I just want them to be relentless.

“I want them to put on a show, I want us to play attractive football and win games of football in the right manner.

“I think any team that is successful has that relentelessness where every game they are full tilt.”

Addressing Tuesday’s final, he said: “We will do everything we can to win this competition.

The Suffolk Premier Cup trophy on displayPicture: Suffolk FA (42709347)

“There is no point going to a final and then not winning it as that is soon forgotten.

“I said to the lads ‘become part of Needham history. Become a picture in our boardroom like the previous winners have been’.

“If we can work as a team and do all the nasty stuff, we will score, and it is just how it plays out on the night.”

Josh Pollard injured his shoulder in a fall in the first leg of Needham's Suffolk Premier Cup final with Lowestoft TownPicture: Mecha Morton

Josh Pollard (shoulder) is the only doubt ahead of tomorrow, but Byron Lawrence is back available after being cup-tied on Tuesday.

