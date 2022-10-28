Ian Hubbard is looking forward to the challenge of pushing Walsham-le-Willows up the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table after being appointed joint permanent manager this week.

Hubbard and Chay Budd were placed as interim managers at the Morrish Stadium following the resignation of former boss Trevor Collins earlier this month.

And after picking up four points from their three Premier Division games in the hot seat, including a 6-0 thrashing over Haverhill Rovers last Saturday, the Willows confirmed the duo’s role had been made permanent on Wednesday.

Ian Hubbard has been appointed joint manager of Walsham-le-Willows Picture: Mark Westley

The victory at Rovers moved Walsham up to 15th in the table and six points clear of the bottom two, ahead of a trip to Lakenheath tomorrow (3pm).

“We’re looking forward to the challenge of taking the club up the league,” Hubbard said.

“It’s a tough league and we’re under no illusions of that.

“But with the players we’ve got in the squad and the players coming back from injury I think we can go up the league.

“I feel at the moment we’re the best guys to take it forward and we’ll continue doing it as long as we need to. Chay and I were brought in to steady the ship and I think we’ve done that.

Karl Saffery celebrates his goal during Saturday's 6-0 win at Haverhill Rovers Picture: Mark Westley

“We’ve tried to build on what we’ve got as we’ve had a lot if injury issues, but we’ve had a couple of bodies come back in and we’ve made three or four new signings. The new boys have come in and done well and the atmosphere is really good at the club.

“There’s quality in the squad and I think the squad is more than capable of climbing up the league.”

Hubbard, who will continue to be involved as a coach for Walsham’s under-18s, led by Alan Harris, enjoyed a successful run alongside Barry Tysoe managing within the youth set-up at the club. The pair’s Walsham team won multiple titles, including in the Eastern Junior Alliance and Thurlow Nunn Youth Leagues, and saw many of their players make the transition up to the club’s first team.

Budd has stepped up from managing Walsham’s reserves side, who currently sit top of the Thurlow Nunn Reserve League, and last season won the Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

Mark Cook, Budd’s assistant manager, will now take over the club’s reserves.

On Saturday it was a rampant performance from Budd and Hubbard’s Willows, with six different players getting on the scoresheet to end their recent winless run.

Ryan Twinn, Kyran Cooper and Henry Harvey all found the target in the first-half, before second-half strikes from Karl Saffery, Ryan Clark and Olie Mckensie-Vince completed Walsham’s biggest away win in five years.