After making a surprise return to Bury Town this week, fans’ favourite Olly Hughes has revealed he is on a mission to help put some pride back into his hometown club.

The Blues find themselves behind their four Suffolk rivals in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings with the gap to seventh-placed Felixstowe & Walton United nine points having played a game more.

That is despite Hughes and fellow returning experienced frontman Darren Mills playing a key part in helping them to become the first side to win a league game at the Seasiders since March 29 last year.

Olly Hughes is hoping to create some more memorable moments for Bury’s supporters Picture: Mecha Morton

Joe Hood dispatched a fourth-minute penalty awarded from Hughes’ dangerous cross striking an arm while Mills re-opened his Blues account five minutes after the break, chasing down a long ball.

George Clarke pulled one back in the 90th minute with the 2-1 scoreline seeing Bury record a first win in four matches. It came having lost 1-0 on Saturday at a Witham Town side who had lost their last nine games, with the two results leaving them in eighth and 11 points off the play-off zone with 17 games to play.

And while Hughes is not wanting to go as far as saying they will make up that gap, he certainly wants to get the home fans enjoying watching their side again.

Olly Hughes salutes the Bury fans after scoring a goal at his former club AFC Sudbury Picture: Neil Dady

The player who has signed on dual registration terms from lower-league Hadleigh United, having committed to his friend Steve Holder’s side ahead of going travelling last summer, said: “I thought the defence looked brilliant last night and we were a threat going forward.

“It’s one game at a time but I just want to put some pride back into the club and put smiles on the faces of the fans.”

After Bury made the approach for him following his debut for Hadleigh on Saturday, along with Needham Market, it did not take him long to decide to return to the Blues.

The five times consecutive winner of the club’s Supporters’ Player of the Season award in his seven-year previous spell, said: “As soon as I heard of the interest from Bury and spoke with the chairman, I followed my heart and made the simple decision to rejoin my hometown club.

Olly Hughes won the club's supporters' player of the year trophy five seasons running during a seven-year first spell at Ram Meadow Picture: Mecha Morton

“Ben Chenery (manager) and I have a mutual respect for one another. He knows how to get the best out of me and I always aim to reflect his personality onto the team when we cross the white line.

“I also have a terrific relationship with the Bury Town fans. They will forgive an awful lot, so long as they see effort and pride in wearing the shirt.

“They can be our 12th man between now and the end of the season and I am looking forward to playing in front of some big crowds.”

Hughes, who turns 36 this month, is in line for his second home debut as Bury begin back-to-back home games with the visit of second bottom Great Wakering Rovers tomorrow (3pm), before mid-table Wroxham are the visitors on Tuesday (7.45pm).

Having retained his registration with Hadleigh, he revealed he would still look to help Holder’s side out if he was available to.

He said: “I have insisted on dual-registration terms to continue to help Hadleigh if and when that is possible.

“Steve Holder and I go back almost 30 years and I thank him for understanding things from my position. I’m also grateful to Hadleigh for waiving the seven day period to allow me to speak to both clubs immediately.”