More than 100 shooters came together from across the UK to compete in the Eriswell Lodge Pro Piston World Skeet Masters 2021, sponsored by Hull Cartridge.

It was the fourth straight year Eriswell Lodge have hosted the competition, after reviving the Lakenheath Rod & Gun Club’s World Skeet Masters.

After three days it was a husband and wife from Wales, Henry and Natalie Bales, who claimed overall victory in the Men’s and Ladies’ events on September 12.

Henry Bales won the Eriswell Lodge Pro Piston World Skeet Masters 2021, sponsored by Hull Cartridge, with Gary Cooke coming second Picture: Contributed

After shooting 200 clay targets a day – 100 English skeets and 100 skeet doubles – the top six scorers in each event carried their points into a super final round on the Sunday afternoon.

Henry Bales claimed the £1,000 Men’s prize, 1,000 cartridges from Hull Cartridge and trophy with a score of 198 kills, which just edged Gary Cooke’s 197.

Bury St Edmunds’ under-16 Henry Lungley, who was just three behind the winning total on 195, took third. But his age meant he did win the Colts (U16) prize.

Eventual champion Henry Bales in action at Eriswell Lodge Picture: Mecha Morton

In the Ladies’ Natalie Bales (192) won by four while T McCarle from Scotland (194) topping the Juniors and the Veterans by P Stanton-Hope (189).

Jon Read, assistant general manager at Eriswell Lodge, said: “It was a very good weekend and was really tight at the end which was great to see.”

Henry Lungley from Bury St Edmunds won the Colts prize and also came third in the men's category Picture: Mecha Morton

Peter Chester takes aim Picture: Mecha Morton

Chris Bethell in action at the Eriswell Lodge Pro Piston World Skeet Masters 2021 Picture: Mecha Morton

