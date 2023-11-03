Joint manager Jimmy Jolland was left proud of the shift his Bury Town players put in against the professionals of Charlton Athletic in Tuesday’s 4-1 home defeat in the FA Youth Cup.

A punishing night looked to be on the cards in the first round proper tie for Jolland and Daren Hayward’s side when Patrick Casey helped himself to two goals inside the opening 16 minutes.

But the Bury boys threatened to give the Addicks a scare on Halloween after managing to pull one back through Ben Curtis’ rebound finish from his own shot in the 39th minute.

Henry Jolland tries to thread a dangerous pass in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

However, Charlton’s superior quality and fintess told in a clinical six-minute spell mid-way through the second period – including Casey completing his hat-trick for former professional Jason Pearce’s side.

It still took the heroics of Oliver Kellett-Green in the Bury goal continuing and a slice of luck as his goalframe came to his rescue twice to keep the scoreline respectable but Jolland was left more than happy.

“We're really, really pleased,” he said.

Bury Town Under-18s goalkeeper Oliver Kellett-Green is presented with the sponsors' man-of-the-match award following the 4-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the FA Youth Cup Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

“In the first half I think we started off a bit slow, we couldn't really get to grips with their shape and they caused us a lot problems.

"But we stuck in and then I thought we had a good spell at the end of the first half.

“When it was 2-1 we had a bit of a go and probably made the game too stretched, then obviously with their and fitness they punished us a lot at the end."

He added: "The scoreline was 4-1 and they had to work so hard just to keep it to that and they done really well. It could have been a lot, lot worse if we didn't put the shift in.

Harry Edwards in action against Charlton Athletic in the FA Youth Cup first round Picture: Neil Dady/Bury Town FC

"I'm really pleased, you can't ask for any more, all over the pitch.

"It's the three sub rule (instead of five) which really hurt us because of the fitness.

“We had a lot of boys in the last 10 minutes who could hardly move and you can't make any more subs which is a real killer for us, but that's the rules."

Bury Town Under-18s, led by co-managers Jimmy Jolland (far left) and Daren Hayward (second from right) after taking on Charlton Athletic at Ram Meadow Picture: Neil Dad/Bury Town FC

Kellett-Green was presented with a man-of-the-match trophy from team sponsors F.A. Valiant & Son Ltd on the pitch after and Jolland felt that was richly deserved.

"He had another real good game, he had a good game at Hitchin (in the last round),” he said.

"He's got a real good presence, he's a quiet chap but he lets his hands and his feet do the talking.

“He kept the score down so he deserves his man of the match."

He was also pleased to see Curtis tuck away his son Harry Jolland’s throughball, after an initial block from keeper Jude Sadler.

“"It was a great move. It was nice to get a goal as the boys deserved it,” he said.

Bury’s squad, with eight of the 18 on the teamsheet on Tuesday part of the club’s academy, run at Culford School in conjunction with West Suffolk College, will now turn their attention back to their aim of winning their division. It is three wins from three so far in the Thurlow Nunn Youth League Cambridge division, leaving them fourth ahead of hosting current leaders Royston Town next Thursday (7.45pm).

Bury: Kellett-Green, Hayward (Jennnigs 75’), Edwards (cpt), Harvey, Cowe, Carter (Mouncer 60’), Talbot (Davies 46’), Jolland, Curtis, Lott, Bhujel.

Unused subs: Todd, Hogg, Hopkins, Read (gk).

Booked: Jolland (52’)

Attendance: 355.