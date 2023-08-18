A presentation was made to a coach to mark his services to Suffolk Cricket before he leaves his role at the end of August.

Andy Northcote, of Needham Market, leaves his role as Suffolk Cricket Performance Lead at the end of this month and was presented with a montage of photographs from his time with Suffolk Cricket.

The presentation was made during Suffolk’s three-day fixture versus Norfolk at Horsford CC which ended on Tuesday.

Andy Northcote (second left) is pictured with (left to right) Suffolk Secretary Toby Pound, Suffolk President Tony Warrington and Suffolk Chair Andrew Squire. Picture: Nick Garnham

The 40-year-old, who is standing down due to family commitments, was initially appointed as Suffolk head coach in 2016 and is also a player-coach at Woolpit Cricket Club.

His role was expanded two years later to that of Cricket Performance Lead, covering the men’s, ladies’ and Suffolk Young Cricketers age group sides.

Northcote said: “I’ve been truly blessed to have worked for Suffolk Cricket for the past eight years in a number of roles.

“Whilst I hope I’ve made a positive impact on everyone involved and the performance branch of the game in general across Suffolk, I leave having worked alongside and with some very special people.”

Northcote is undertaking a Guinness World Record for charity on Tuesday, August 22 by aiming to bat continuously for 52 hours at Woolpit Cricket Club as the fourth and final part of his 481 Challenge.