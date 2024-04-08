In pictures: Needham Market celebrate winning Pitching In Southern League Premier Central title over Royston Town
Published: 13:16, 08 April 2024
A hat-trick from Jamie McGrath confirmed that Needham Market will play Step 2 football for the first time in the club’s history next season, after they secured the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central title with a 3-1 victory at home to Royston Town on Saturday.
Automatic promotion was sealed, with three games of the campaign remaining, when second-placed Mickleover, who had to win to keep their push alive, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Stourbridge to spark scenes of jubilation.
Here are the best pictures from a historic day at Bloomfields.