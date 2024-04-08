A hat-trick from Jamie McGrath confirmed that Needham Market will play Step 2 football for the first time in the club’s history next season, after they secured the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central title with a 3-1 victory at home to Royston Town on Saturday.

Automatic promotion was sealed, with three games of the campaign remaining, when second-placed Mickleover, who had to win to keep their push alive, suffered a 3-1 defeat at Stourbridge to spark scenes of jubilation.

Here are the best pictures from a historic day at Bloomfields.

Needham Market players and fans celebrate their historic promotion and title win Picture: Mecha Morton

Kyle Hammond, Adam Mills, Byron Lawrence, Jamie McGrath and Marcus Garnham head over to celebrate with the fans Picture: Mecha Morton

Luke Ingram rejoices with Needham Market fans Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market players head over to their fans to begin the celebrations Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market fans pitch invade at Bloomfields to celebrate with the players and staff Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market captain Keiran Morphew gets emotional at the final whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock and goalkeeper Marcus Garnham embrace at full-time Picture: Mecha Morton

Tevan Allen and Luke Ingram burst into celebration at the sound of the full-time whistle Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock dragged over to the celebrations Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham Market players bundle on Jamie McGrath as he nets his hat-trick and seals victory Picture: Mecha Morton

The Needham Market substitutes run over to celebrate Jamie McGrath’s hat-trick Picture: Mecha Morton

Jamie McGrath wheels away in celebration after netting his hat-trick Picture: Mecha Morton

Luke Ingram, Kyle Hammond and Tevan Allen celebrate with Jamie McGrath after his second goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Jamie McGrath scores his second and celebrates with Kyle Hammond Picture: Mecha Morton

Jamie McGrath volleys home the decisive goal Picture: Mecha Morton

Jamie McGrath opens the scoring Picture: Mecha Morton

Tevan Allen and Seth Chambers head over to Jamie McGrath after he nets his first Picture: Mecha Morton

Tevan Allen crosses the halfway line Picture: Mecha Morton

Jacob Lay battles for possession against Royston Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Kevin Horlock barks orders to his side Picture: Mecha Morton